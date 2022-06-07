'The Bombay Journey': Mrunal Thakur On Playing A Mother In 'Jersey', Says “Didn't Want To Miss Out On A Good Script”

Mrunal Thakur, who was recently seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s sport-drama ‘Jersey’ co-starring Shahid Kapoor, joined Mashable India on the latest episode of The Bombay Journey. From confessing about her love for street food (especially vada pav) to talking about her acting career and college days, the Marathi girl had a gala time talking with host Siddharth Aalambayan. Interestingly, Mrunal, even pointed out how her good command over Marathi helped her during the filming of her next Telugu film, ‘Sita Ramam’, with Dulquer Salmaan.

When quizzed about her educational qualification and the mention of two degrees on her wikipedia page, Mrunal clarified that she doesn’t hold any degrees (as she was busy auditioning) and the ones mentioned online are not true. Moving ahead, Mrunal talked about how her acting career took off with her first show ‘Mujhse Kuchh Kehti…Yeh Khamoshiyaan’, and things started to fall into right place organically.

SEE ALSO: The Bombay Journey: Ajay Devgn On Working With Amitabh Bachchan In ‘Runway 34’, Maintaining Success, And More

Talking about her transition from television to movies, Mrunal hailed her debut movie ‘Love Sonia’ and how it helped her establish herself in the industry. But at the same time halted her progress for nearly two years (as they had finished the movie in 2016 but it released in 2018). While the process to bag a role in ‘Super 30’ wasn’t that easy, Mrunal revealed that she had to audience for nearly 6-7 months to become a part of the movie.

Watch the entire conversation here:

During the conversation, Mrunal even revealed why she prefers to keep her dating life private while talking about her college days and love for monsoons. A true foodie, the ‘Jersey’ actress continued that she loves vada pav, misal pav, poha and other street foods.

SEE ALSO: The Bombay Journey: Prateek Kuhad Talks About His Popular Songs, Bollywood, Relationships And More

Talking about her recently released movie ‘Jersey’ and she playing a mother on-screen, Mrunal added, “I don’t want to miss out on a good script only because am playing a mother. As an actor what matters to me is getting enough scenes to act. And saying no to scripts just because they are offering you the role of a mother is silly. Plus, I even wanted to break the stereotype. But most of the questions during the movie promotion where related to it.”

But that’s not all as the actress even revealed that she’ll be playing Ishaan (Khatter) younger sister in their upcoming project ‘Pippa’. Praising her co-star Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal even shared how much fun she had filming her next with Dulquer Salmaan. “He’s so quite and calm and I’m exactly the opposite, but interestingly we play each other on-screen,” Mrunal said while talking about her upcoming movie ‘Sita Ramam’.

SEE ALSO: ‘The Bombay Journey’: Rakul Preet Singh Talks About The Difference In OTT Vs Cinema, ‘OTT Has More Reach’

Cover Image: YouTube

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : 'The Bombay Journey': Mrunal Thakur On Playing A Mother In 'Jersey', Says "Didn't Want To Miss Out On A Good Script"