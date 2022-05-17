The Bombay Journey: Kabir Khan Recalls Receiving Death Threats During 'Kabul Express', Reveals His Special Connection With Shah Rukh Khan

Popular filmmaker Kabir Khan, who is known for entertaining the audience with his out-of-the-box ideas and masala movies, joined us on The Bombay Journey and spilled the beans on his personal and professional life. From receiving threats from the taliban to taking notes from his (then) college-senior Shah Rukh Khan and his equation with Salman Khan, the ace filmmaker made several interesting revelations on our show.

Kabir, who is currently busy with the filming of his next project revealed how his love for treaking and still photography helped him carve a niche for himself in Bollywood. Meanwhile, talking about his filmmaking days in college, Kabir said, “The most famous person from our institute was Shah Rukh Khan. He was my senior in MCRC. I used his notes to study. I knew Shah Rukh before he joined the industry,” Kabir said. Furthermore, he continued, “His (Shah Rukh) wife and I used to dance together, and we did a show together called West Side Story. Gauri is a fabulous dancer.”

Watch the entire conversation here:

During the conversation, the maverick filmmaker even talked about the difficulties he faced while filming a documentary in Afghanistan. Kabir even shed some light on his John Abraham and Arshad Warsi 2006 movie ‘Kabul Express’ and the death threats they received while shooting the film in Kabul. “The Indian ambassador called us and asked what we were doing? and informed us that there is a “credible death threat on you, your actors,” the filmmaker said.

Furthermore, Kabir continued, “Five people have been sent by a unit across the border in Pakistan to hit out at your unit,” but also shared how the Afghani forces helped them wrap the filming of ‘Kabul Express’.

SEE ALSO: Kabir Khan Confirms ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ Sequel With Salman Khan, Says Will Return Only On One Condition

Cover Image: YouTube

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : The Bombay Journey: Kabir Khan Recalls Receiving Death Threats During 'Kabul Express', Reveals His Special Connection With Shah Rukh Khan