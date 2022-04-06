'The Bombay Journey': Jaideep Ahlawat On Working With Kamal Haasan, Being Almost Arrested In The US And More

Known for his stellar on-screen performances, Bollywood actor Jaideep Ahlawat joined us on the latest episode of Mashable India’s ‘The Bombay Journey’. With a string of blockbuster films and OTT shows like ‘Raees’, ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Raazi’, ‘Paatal Lok’ and many more, Jaideep shared the tales of his early days in the city, favourite food, and several anecdotes from his personal and professional life during the candid conversation.

Jaideep, who continues to win over the audience with his films and web shows shared an interesting anecdote from the US shooting schedule of Kamal Haasan starrer ‘Vishwaroopam’. Sharing details about a scene they were filming on a bridge in New York around Christmas, Jaideep revealed that the New York cops had stopped their car as the country was on high alert back then.

While the cast and crew were allowed to resume the shoot after a few minutes, Jaideep shared how terrified he was when it happened. But with Rahul Bose and Kamal Haasan in the same car, Jaideep even revealed the weird thoughts that crossed his mind, leaving the host in splits. Check out the full conversation here:

Apart from professional stories, Jaideep also shared a couple of unforgettable experiences while revealing his favourite city food and explaining the similarity between Mumbaiya and Haryanvi lingo.

Last seen in the dark-comedy thriller ‘Bloody Brothers’alongside Zeeshan Ayyub, Jaideep has managed to pull off another stellar performance, which has impressed the audience once again.

