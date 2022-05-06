'The Bombay Journey': Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Talks About 'Thar', His Family, 'Bhavesh Joshi Superhero 2' And More

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor was the latest guest on The Bombay Journey and the actor spoke about his upcoming projects, his famous family, the projects that he chooses and how he deals with negative comments and criticism. Kapoor spoke about how he grew up in Juhu, but is Bandra that has his heart and also revealed that he just moved out of his parents house few years ago. The actor then went onto explain why he chose to more art film than commercial film and if he discusses his work with his family.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor revealed that he was more of an introvert and liked to do things his way. The actor also shared that it was during the pandemic that he decided to move out of his parents house and shifted to Bandra. Kapoor said that he did not discuss about work with his sisters Sonam and Rhea Kapoor but often spoke about work his father Anil Kapoor. Also because they were working together for their movie Thar.

The actor further opened up about is future projects and said that he would like to enter the fashion business and design his own clothes, but it would be very limited. When asked whether his 2018 movie Bhavesh Joshi Superhero would get a sequel, Kapoor said that it depends upon director Vikramaditya Motwane. He also spoke about the poor box office collection of Bhavesh Joshi Superhero and said that not all films are meant to impress the audience and make big bucks at the same time. Watch the Bombay Journey video to find out more about what Harshvardhan Kapoor spoke about.

