'The Bombay Journey' Ep 45: Bhuvan Bam Talks About His Next Project, Social Media Trolling, 'Dhindora' Characters And More

If you’ve seen the previous fun-filled episode of The Bombay Journey with YouTuber Bhuvan Bam, then you’re aware that this one is going to be another joyride with the multi-talented Internet sensation. While host Siddhaarth Aalambayan takes Bhuvan on his first jetty ride in Mumbai, the latter continues to talk about his recently-released show ‘Dhindora’, the decline of star culture and social media trolling on the The Bombay Journey.

Bhuvan, who recently established his own production house expressed his desire to learn the process while revealing that the team is currently working on a thriller drama that would star the YouTuber sensation as well. Furthermore, when he was quizzed about the popularity of his characters, Bhuvan added that apart from Titu mama, others were an exaggeration of people close to him. Moving ahead, he even shared that transitioning into these characters takes a toll on him as well. From getting stuck in a continuous loop of characters to making them his own, Bhuvan talked about how these characters have affected his daily life. But at the same time, he even expressed his wish to create a universe of his own.

During the conversation, Bhuvan also shared his first encounter with Shah Rukh Khan and how the Badshah of Bollywood made him realise the power of the internet. The 27-year-old star also talked about the star culture that dominated the industry and shared his views. “I think the last guy to achieve it was Hrithik Roshan,” Bhuvan added.

Bhuvan, who enjoys a huge fan following on various social platforms, was even quizzed about social media trolling to which he responded calling it a ‘two-way street’. But he even pointed out the fact that there are some people, who prefer to stay away from the limelight and trolling, so one even needs to respect them.

