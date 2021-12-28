Bhuvan Bam is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in the Indian entertainment industry. From collaborating with A-listers to attending international events, the young YouTube sensation has managed to win over the audience with his entertaining performances. Bhuvan, who shot into the spotlight with his YouTube channel BB Ke Vines has gone on to interact with several well-known personalities like Shah Rukh Khan, Johnny Sins and others in the past, but his recent interaction with ‘Money Heist’ cast-members including The Professor, played by Álvaro Morte, grabbed everyone’s attention.

In the latest episode of The Bombay Journey, we welcomed Bhuvan, who spoke about his much-talked-about recent visit to Spain, where he attended the premiere of ‘Money Heist’ finale. While most of the World press interacted with the cast of the popular Spanish drama via Zoom call, Bhuvan revealed that he was the only outsider to the event. Furthermore, when quizzed about his interaction with the cast of ‘Money Heist’, Bhuvan talked about having a gala time at the event and also shared a few details of his conversation with Álvaro Morte (The Professor).

While the YouTuber shared a series of pictures from the red carpet, he also revealed that Morte was pretty aware of the Spanish show’s craze in India and how excited the entire cast was with the phenomenal response they received from Indian fans.

Check out the full conversation here:

As Bhuvan continues to earn a name in the domestic and international entertainment circuit, catch the popular Youtuber deliver another breathtaking performance in his recently-released web series ‘Dhindora’.

Cover image: Bhavya Poonia/Mashable India

Source Link : 'The Bombay Journey' Ep 45: Bhuvan Bam On His Chat With Álvaro Morte: He's Aware Of 'Money Heist Craze' In India