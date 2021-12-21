'The Bombay Journey' Ep 44: Sara Ali Khan On Working With Dhanush In 'Atrangi Re'; “He's A Star And He Knows That,”

Sara Ali Khan (Love Aaj Kal, Coolie No.1) is gearing up for the release of her next big movie, Atrangi Re in which she will be seen sharing screen space with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Directed by Anand L Rai, the film is all set to hit theatres just in time for Christmas. Before the film’s box office release, the actress opened up about the upcoming project in a pun-filled episode (she loves her puns) of Mashable India’s ‘The Bombay Journey’. Through the course of the drive and conversation with host Siddhaarth Alambayan, she mused on her career, collaborating with some of the best actors of our times and then some.

In Atrangi Re, Sara Ali Khan plays a young a girl from Bihar. The film that is set between Madhurai and Bihar follows two parallel romance arcs across two timelines, promising quite the dramatic ride. Opening up about her experience behind the scenes with Dhanush, she revealed that working with the South Indian superstar was “Outstanding”!. She said, “I think he’s an institution by himself, he’s great. His work has humility and so does his personality but deep down he’s a star. And he knows that. This is what I like…the difference between being cocky and being proud. He’s proud of his work and he’s not pompous. There’s rightful and justified pride in knowing that he knows who he is,”

The actress also talked about her on-screen chemistry with Akshay Kumar while admitting that she was intimidated by both the actors. She explained, “It was very different. I think with Akshay sir, I was maybe more comfortable as far as language was concerned but I was equally intimidated by both of them. But it didn’t take very long for us to stop being the people we are and being Anand ji’s [Anand L Rai] puppets and characters. So we all fit into this world very easily,”

“Ultimately, that’s my most favourite thing about filmmaking that we’re all investing our energies in doing something we all believe in,” she further added.

