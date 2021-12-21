'The Bombay Journey' Ep 44: “I Do Think I'm Funny,” Sara Ali Khan On Being More Than Just A Comedy Actress

Anand L Rai’s Atrangi Re is all set to release on December 24 on Disney+ Hotstar. The film led by a star-studded cast that includes Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Akshay Kumar is one of the most anticipated titles of the year. Ahead of the film’s premiere, Khan appeared on Mashable India’s The Bombay Journey for an exclusive candid chat about her career so far, her relationship with Mumbai, Delhi and New York and what she’s been up to in the past year. Now, between films like Coolie No. 1 and her upcoming release Atrangi Re, Sara Ali Khan has been taking on roles in projects ranging from mainstream entertainers to comedies. But the actress insists she has a lot more to offer while delving into her Ivy League education (read: she went to Columbia) and her ambitions as a performer.

Through the course of the conversation with host Siddhaarth Alambayan, Khan opened up about how she might be perceived in the media and perhaps the perils of doing lighthearted movies. “I shouldn’t be the case that people look at me and think of comedy but forget that I’m also an actor. I think that humour and comedy are great but it should be complemented with and supported by an honest body of work,” says on the subject of being taken seriously by the audience.

She also talked at length about being a comedy actress. “People, I think, don’t fully understand that if you see someone’s truth, that’s not their only truth. I do think that I’m funny, bindaas and stupid also but I don’t think that means that I’m unable to be deep or emotional or even intelligent. And I think memory spans are short, the last time I posted a pic of graduating from Columbia was four years ago but the last time I posted a joke was two days ago. So people have reduced [me] to being funny and just funny, whereas I think I’m funny and other things,” she said.

Check out the full conversation here:

Catch Sara Ali Khan in Atrangi Re on Disney+ Hotstar on December 24, 2021.

Cover image: Bhavya Poonia/Mashable India

