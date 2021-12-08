'The Bombay Journey' Ep 43: R Madhavan On His Rise To Stardom, Morning Selfie That Broke The Internet And More

Popularly known as Maddy from ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’, pan-India actor R Madhavan has come a long way in his illustrious career. With several blockbusters to his credit, the maverick performer is all set to try his hand at direction with his upcoming movie ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’. A known name in Bollywood and other South industries, the 51-year-old superstar was one of the first actors to explore the digital platform. After featuring in Amazon’s ‘Breathe’, R Madhavan will soon be seen in Netflix’s ‘Decoupled’ with Surveen Chawla which will be streaming live on December 17, 2021. And in the latest episode of The Bombay Journey – R Madhavan talked about the upcoming project and even shared details about his favourite Maharashtrian food, son Vedaant’s swimming career, love for bikes, relationship advice and more.

R Madhavan, who prefers to keep his private life away from the spotlight was all praise for his son, Vedaant, who has been earning several accolades in swimming. The ‘Guru’ actor even shared a few anecdotes from his early dating days with his wife Sarita as he shared, “We started out like any other couple in Mumbai, on top of the double-decker buses, coochie-cooing by the rocks, having a policeman say ‘go home’ and all that.” Furthermore, he even talked about spending quality time with his family during the lockdown before sharing a detailed account of his morning after-shower selfie that broke the internet.

A known bike enthusiast, R Madhavan also talked about the bikes that he owns while speaking about his love for vehicles. “I have an Indian Roadmaster, Ducati Diavel and a Yamaha VMAX,” Madhavan said. He even added, “I spend a lot of time in my vehicles travelling so my cars are like my second home to me,” during the candid conversation on the latest episode of The Bombay Journey.

The veteran actor also talked about his favourite Maharashtrian food and shared relationship advice during the interaction. Check out all that and more below:

