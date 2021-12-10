'The Bombay Journey' Ep 42: Rohit Shetty On Filming An Action Sequence, Sooryavanshi's Theatrical Release And More

Ace filmmaker and a well-known action director Rohit Shetty has time and again, impressed the audience with his out-of-the-box filmmaking style. Shetty, who carved a niche for himself in the industry with his uncanny ideas, has established himself as one of the top directors in Bollywood. While his first directorial ‘Zameen’ failed to impress the audience, Shetty bounced back with ‘Golmaal: Fun Unlimited’, which turned the tables in his favour. And in our latest episode of The Bombay Journey – Rohit Shetty not only talked about the theatrical release of ‘Sooryavanshi’, equation with Ajay Devgn and his popular cop universe but also walked down the memory lane, sharing stories about his childhood and early struggles.

Despite being born in a filmy family, it wasn’t an easy walk in the park for Shetty. A now-popular filmmaker, Shetty has teamed up with Ajay Devgn on multiple occasions, and during the conversation, he even revealed that they have maintained their professional equation for nearly three decades. Furthermore, Shetty also spoke about how their bond helped them come up with ‘Singham’, which eventually turned into a cop universe. While the original plan was to create an action movie, it was during the filming of Ranveer Singh’s ‘Simmba’ that he thought about turning it into a ‘cop universe’ of his own.

The talented filmmaker also shared details about his early days in the industry while highlighting how chase sequences used to be shot in Juhu (his current residential area). Check out all that and more below:

While many fans try to emulate Rohit Shetty’s on-screen action sequences, the filmmaker also shared a detailed account of the safety protocols that he follows on his movie set. And how important it is for these scenes to be shot under professional guidance.

Cover Image: Bhavya Poonia/Mashable India

