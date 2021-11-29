‘The Bombay Journey’ Ep 36: Riteish And Genelia Deshmukh On Inter-Faith Marriage, Raising Kids And More

Idk about what I belong to the generation that went to a single screen theatre to watch brand-new debutants in Tujhe Meri Kasam. I remember singing the title track long after the film was released. And I particularly get a thrill out of the fact that the newbies who lessened my cousin’s trouble on her low-key date by keeping her kid sister engaged (read me) have been around to have their own kids under the arc light. In fact, they are doted upon as one of the most aww-dorable star couples in Bollywood. Yes, I’m talking about Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh.

In fact, in this episode of The Bombay Journey, the duo set the party/picnic going all thanks to their venture into the Food Tech space with Imagine. They didn’t just pack food to snack on but they also brought their fun and lively energy, turning the stroll into an unmissable fun ride. From cracking jokes on the self (self-deprecating humour FTW) to taking a gag to another level, the pair spilled beans and how! It all began with the inspiration behind those humorous reels and how the motive was to spend smiles and laughter during the tough time that was Coronavirus lockdown. The Deshmukhs also revealed the dynamics of their relationship and it is the stuff of Dharma rom-coms. They even played the Insta-famous couple challenge and gave away the answers to who’s the cheesier one and other things like who’s self-admittedly renamed “Sorry Deshmukh”. That and their romantic proposal story where Genelia needed a story to tell and Riteish planned it all 5 days before their wedding. It was a yacht date with their fav pepperoni pizza with fireworks and when he went down on one knee. Not just that; they also gave a peep into memories of their first meet when a CM’s son was perceived as a spoilt brat but as fate would have it, the Bandra girl was wrong and how!

In fact, they also delved into their Bollywood careers and journeys so far, and how they both have been typecast at some point or the other. However, Riteish finally found an Ek Villain in between the Masti(s) and Dhamaal(s) and Genelia never bothered about her comeback because she never left. It doesn’t end at that, the two also give us a peep into their inter-faith marriage and how they’ve raised their kids to celebrate both Ganpati and Christmas. While it’s always a pyajyama party during X-mas, Ganesh Chaturthi is spent making eco-friendly idols at home. What’s not to love? If we’re counting there’s also a story where the actor recalls the time when none other than Shah Rukh Khan said he wanted to marry him! We are not making this up. Watch all that and more in the video below:

Cover Image: Bhavya Poonia/Mashable India

