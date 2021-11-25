‘The Bombay Journey’ Ep 36: Neha Dhupia On Working Through Pregnancy, Juggling Motherhood And Work

Neha Dhupia is one fierce woman! Be it the way she carries herself or the manner in which she uses her voice for the right thing, the Bollywood actress and former Miss India is an inspiration to many ladies out there. Like that wasn’t enough, the Devi star walked the talk and led by examples when she worked throughout her pregnancies, proving that women really are super-beings. She didn’t have anything to prove to anyone but Dhupia raised the bar with her dedication and work ethic whose chatter has almost always alienated working moms from the conservation. In the same male-dominated industry, Dhupia has made her own mark and how. From starting her Bollywood journey with a variety of films like Julie, Chup Chupke to judging Roadies and producing her own content with No Filter Neha, she sure has come a long way!

In fact, in this episode of The Bombay Journey, the actress takes a stroll down memory lane. Which began as early as a 23-year-old Dhupia buying a house in Bombay and struggling hard to find her own place. Always one with goals and ambitions, the diva revisits her initial days where she self admittedly had her blinders on. So, how’s life as a mom now? (This was filmed when Dhupia was still pregnant with baby no 2) As busy as you’d expect, with Dhupia fitting in as much work as she can. Because why should a pregnancy stop a woman with dreams? Okay, maybe she makes a stop to buy her favorite chocolate croissants but that’s about it! However, life does change, the actress admits. Just one has to find newers ways to stay relevant and adapt with the changing times! For now, she is trying her best to crack the code behind trending reels on Instagram. Well, who doesn’t?

The actress doesn’t bid her goodbyes before spilling about the kind of street food she enjoys including the Bombay sandwich and excluding the pada pav (there’s no need to outrage now; to each their own). She is also very fond of the street food scene in the capital where she grew fond of friend and now-husband Angad Bedi. You have to hear why her mom said that he was a keeper. All that and lots more in the video below:

SEE ALSO: ‘The Bombay Journey’ Ep 35: Naveen Kasturia On TVF ‘Pitchers’ 2, Getting Through Creative Lulls And More

Cover Image: Bhavya Poonia/Mashable India

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : ‘The Bombay Journey’ Ep 36: Neha Dhupia On Working Through Pregnancy, Juggling Motherhood And Work