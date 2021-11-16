‘The Bombay Journey’ Ep 35: Naveen Kasturia On TVF ‘Pitchers’ 2, Getting Through Creative Lulls And More

If you’ve watched TVF Pitchers and Aspirants, chances are you know and admire Naveen Kasturia. The engineer-turned-actor who began his Bollywood journey as an AD, assisting well-known directors like Dibakar Banerjee on films. But things took a turn when appeared as the lead actor in the critically acclaimed film Sulemani Keeda. But as fate had it, he did TVF Pitchers and the rest, as they say, is not exactly history. Because even though his work got him recognition, the fame of revolutionizing web content in India, faded with due course of time. Yes, he went on to do projects like Bose: Dead/Alive, but it is only now with TVF Aspirants that Kasturia is back on the map and how! We’ll show you how!

In this episode of The Bombay Journey, Naveen Kasturia comes along for a ride and navigates the streets of Madh, far from the noise and traffic of Bombay. Guess we are taking a detour but hey, can you blame us? Kasturia with his signature charm talks about his career trajectory including the new lease of life with TVF aspirants but it is as real as it gets. Because while he reveals that he enjoys the validation that has come with it, he has also made his peace with the creative lulls in between projects and there have been a few. The freelancer life, if you may! But something tells us there isn’t going to be another for the longest time because Pitchers 2 is all set to come out and fans couldn’t be thrilled.

Although we were away from the Bombay bustle, we didn’t let him go without answering the basics of the journey. Being a Delhi guy, his food preferences differ from the publeek who gorge on vada pavs. He has done it too, he was just disappointed after all the hype. Having said that, he loves your poha, pav bhaji and the usual fare. At this point, it is also imperative to talk about his eventful and filmy first time in the city. You’ll have to watch it to believe it.

Cover Image: Bhavya Poonia/Mashable India

Source Link : ‘The Bombay Journey’ Ep 35: Naveen Kasturia On TVF ‘Pitchers’ 2, Getting Through Creative Lulls And More