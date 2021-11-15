‘The Bombay Journey’ Ep 34: Aparshakti Khurana On Bond With Brother Ayushmann Khurrana And How It Has Evolved

Aparshakti Khurana has a memorable personality and charming presence. The Bollywood actor who started his journey as a radio jockey that later ventured into hosting TV shows and then subsequently acting, has made a place for himself and how. It is exactly why we have him back on this episode of The Bombay Journey. The actor looks back at his journey so far and reveals how he will always be a host first. In fact, so much so that, thanks to his frequent work trips, he actually has been invited inside the cockpit for surprise flight announcements!

The actor also talks about becoming a papa to little Arzoie and how he wouldn’t want it any other way. Even though he is fresh off the process of Helmet, his first film as the lead. But none of this has come easy; The Dangal actor recalled the time when he had communication gap with his brother and actor Ayushmann Khurrana and came to Bombay to reconnect and work. Only to have a tearful goodbye where Ayushmann told him that he is not ready for Mumbai as things didn’t pan out for him professionally. But obviously he was back soon with the city opening him with open arms.

Now, a foodie he is! But before one could ask him about preferences, Khurana made it abundantly clear that he is fond of Delhi’s street food scene that includes delicacies like chaat and chole Bhature and lassi. I mean, can you blame him? Watch the video to watch all the above-mentioned stuff and for the actor to give a shoutout to his favourite lassi joint. That and drop his own chicken curry recipe that you can’t miss.

Cover Image: Bhavya Poonia/Mashable India

