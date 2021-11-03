‘The Bombay Journey’ Ep 31: Prajakta Koli On Almost Quitting YouTube, Foraying Into Bollywood And More

Making or creating content is no joke! But YouTuber Prajakti Koli makes it look like a cake walk. With 6.36 million subscribers, MostlySane, as she is popularly known, is one of the most dynamic internet personalities with an envious fan following. But the best part is, she has not restricted herself and has ventured into the OTT medium, slowly making her way into big-ticket Bollywood movies. In fact, in this episode of The Bombay Journey, Prajakti Koli takes a stroll down memory lane and recalls the high points of her ever-evolving career. Not just that, she also reveals how it all started and the point where she almost gave up on her channel. But as fate would have it, she shot one last proverbial video that ended up going viral. And the rest is, as they say, history!

Speaking about how it all started, Koli takes us back to 2015 during her radio internship days. It is then when she posted her first video which exceeded her expectations when it comes to the feedback and reception. First it was a thousand views but as time passed, the thrill of getting more views went to another height. But it is not like she had a plan; after dabbling in radio jockeying and professional theatres, Koli found her calling and a loyal fanbase. That and supportive folks who supported her dreams of playing characters that satiated her hunger of bringing characters to life. So, obviously it was only a matter of time before she stepped into the world of acting. It began with Netflix’s Mismatched with national heartthrob Rohit Saraf. Like that wasn’t enough, she is all set to arrive at your nearest theatre with Raj Mehta’s Jug Jug Jeeyo where she is sharing the screen space with veteran and A-list actors like Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. It doesn’t get any better than that!

Obviously, we didn’t let her get off the car without asking about her favorite Bombay street food and she took us to her favourite joint to hog and vouch for its famous vada pav. The content creator-turned-actor also spilled beans about her middle-class upbringing and fashion street shopping experience. She also finds her way to the driver’s seat and does adlib to her heart’s content. All that and more in the video below:

Cover Image: Bhavyaa Poonia/Mashable India

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : ‘The Bombay Journey’ Ep 31: Prajakta Koli On Almost Quitting YouTube, Foraying Into Bollywood And More