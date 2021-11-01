Arjun kapoor and Parineeti Chopra go back a long way! The Bollywood actors started together with Ishaqzaade as their first film with lead roles. And since then, it has been a rollercoaster ride. And a few collaborations later, the co-stars are thick as thieves and better actors who feed off of each other’s energy while delivering impromptu scenes. In fact, in this episode of The Bombay Journey, the actors who were last seen together in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar bring the house (car in this case) down with their digs at each other and friendly jibes that speak volumes about their chemistry. Both on and off the screen.

Not just that; both Pari and Arjun look back on their filmy journey so far including early acting gigs and how they came into the world of films. All while driving down the memory lane, on a drive in the alleys of Bombay’s Lokhandwala. It is also where they revealed their usual hangout spots and food joints back in the day. While Arjun who stayed with his family showed us how and where he’d get his face burgers as a child, Pari pointed how she stayed with her Mimi didi aka Priyanka Chopra when she was starting. From Ishaqzaade to Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, the actors speak about how they vibe on set and take cues from each other to better their craft. The duo also gave a sneak peek into director Dibakar Banerjee’s process of bringing stories and characters to life.

Obviously we didn’t let them go without revealing their favourite bits about Bombay, be it food or places. Apart from college ke bahar ke street food joints, both the actors have their own quirks and you’ll have to watch the video to find out. That and the one thing they do when their film doesn’t perform well at the box office!

Cover Image: Bhavya Poonia/Mashable India

Source Link : ‘The Bombay Journey’ Ep 30: Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra On Their Journey So Far, Crackling Chemistry And More