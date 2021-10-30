‘The Bombay Journey’ Ep 29: Shaan On The Ever-Changing Music Landscape In India, Rap Songs And More

There was a period, in my formative years, when I’d listen to Shaan’s Bhool ja while getting over a certain somebody, imagining the song was meant for me, like I was the main character of the song. And I can bet money I wasn’t the only one. Yeah, Shaan made one feel that. Thanks to the depth of his voice, the melodious voice that soothed many cold cockles of many hearts. But even today, the Shaan has found ways to keep himself relevant by reinventing himself with changing times and trends. From switching between mediums to creating songs in the digital age, the singer/writer has managed to stay connected with fans over the years and how!

In a candid conversation, and another episode of The Bombay Journey, Shaan told stories about his childhood, adolescence and love life while riding along the streets of Bombay. Including his surprising and early business ventures and the tale behind how he met wife Radhika; it’s hella adorable! Not just that, he also revealed how every song like Tanha dil and Bhool Ja have stories behind them. While at it, he also compares his early days in the industry and compares them to the ever-changing music landscape in India. Which unfortunately involves a scenario where singers often don’t get enough or any credit for the songs featuring big stars. That and a dig at the recent rap songs that–there’s no way to say this–are not big on lyrics. All you need is a catch phrase and voila! So what does that make him? “A bhookha singer” by self-admission who wouldn’t stop at anything. He wants the songs, the chorus, the raps, everything!

We obviously didn’t let him go without humming a few lines from a few songs. The street food and sweet dishes he likes and the places in Mumbai that are important to him. Watch all that and more below:

