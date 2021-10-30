‘The Bombay Journey’ Ep 28: Ashish Chanchlani Reveals Hacks On How To Build An Online Community

Ashish Chanchlani is arguably the biggest YouTuber out there right now. With 26.7 M subscribers, the content creator who is known for his funny bone is not just popular but also enjoys an idol status. His fans are called ASVians who throng to watch his videos that once started as vines. And now although vines are no longer the trend, his channel is still called Ashish Chanchlani vines. In fact, he has more such tips and hacks for aspiring content creators and he shares it all in this episode of The Bombay Journey. But before we begin; we lied. We are not in the city. Instead, we take a ride around Ulhasnagar, the place where he grew up and the energy is as infectious.

So what is it that creators need to do to build a loyal following? Being someone who has worked consistently, Chanchlani reveals that it is imperative to build a presence on every platform and have back ups. That will ensure one doesn’t miss out on the gravy train when a platform is shut like TikTok that crippled the income of many small-time creators.

But that’s not all; Ashish Chanchlani also opens up about his journey so far, his childhood, engineering background, fear of stand-up and possible future plans too. All that and the famous foods in Ulhasnagar (not it’s not called USA) like butter papdi chaat (*drools*). Watch all that and more here.

Cover Image: Bhavya Poonia/Mashable India

