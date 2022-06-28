'The Bombay Journey': Boman Irani Recalls Working With Farah Khan; Reveals How He Bagged A Role In 'Main Hoon Na'

Bollywood actor Boman Irani, who is all set to make his digital debut with ‘Masoom’ soon joined Mashable India on the latest episode of ‘The Bombay Journey’. The 62-year-old multi-talented actor, who worked at the Taj Mahal Palace & Tower, in-room service for nearly two years before managing his family shop in South Mumbai and later stepping into photography and acting, talked about his on-screen characters, working with top filmmakers and actors, his upcoming web-series and much more.

After making his Bollywood debut with the 2003 movie ‘Darna Mana Hai’, Boman went on to star in blockbusters like ‘Veer-Zaara’, ‘Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.’, ‘Housefull’, ‘Dostana’, ‘Don’ and many more. During the conversation, the versatile actor recalled working with the likes of Shah Rukh Khan in Farah Khan’s 2004 hit movie ‘Main Hoon Na’. Calling it an ‘entertaining and cute’ movie, Boman even shed light on how Farah offered him the role after auditioning several Parsi-actors.

Watch the entire conversation here:

With Boman all set to complete two decades in the Hindi film industry soon, the actor talked about how the 1975 Academy Award Winning movie ‘One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest’ inspired him to become a movie actor, while he continued to juggle between photography and theatre.

Last seen in ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ alongside Ranveer Singh, Shalini Pandey and Ratna Pathak Shah, Boman will soon be seen in Disney Plus Hotstar’s web show ‘Masoom’. He also has ‘Uunchai’ and Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’ featuring Shah Rukh Khan in the pipeline as well.

