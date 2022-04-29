The Bombay Journey: Ajay Devgn On Working With Amitabh Bachchan In 'Runway 34', Maintaining Success, And More

Hailed as one of the best actors in Bollywood, Ajay Devgn, has come a long way in his career. With a long list of blockbusters under his belt, the maverick actor seems to be unstoppable as he already has a long list of interesting projects lined up in the pipeline. And in today, The Bombay Journey episode, we welcomed the ‘Singham’ star, who walked down the memory lane and shared stories from his college days, growing up in Mumbai’s Juhu area, love for cars and bike, directing Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and more.

An actor by profession, Ajay, a self-confessed workaholic, has forayed into direction and production as well, and during the conversation he even praised his ‘Runway 34’ co-star and Bollywood veteran Big B for his commitment. “He’s a director’s actor. Coming on time, asking how you want to take the shot, and giving his best even after shooting a perfect shot, seeing this kind of enthusiam towards work at his age is really outstanding,” Ajay said.

Watch the entire conversation here:

With successful films like ‘Singham’, ‘Golmaal’, ‘Tanhaji’ and many more to his credit, the National Award-winning actor, continues to impress the audience with his on-screen performances. Meanwhile, Ajay was recently mired in an online debate with Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep when the former responded to his ‘Hindi is no more a national language’ remark on Twitter. While the war of words grabbed everyone’s attention, the actors finally managed to clear their misunderstanding and move on.

Last seen in SS Rajamouli’s pan-India film ‘RRR’ alongside Ram Charan and Junior NTR, Ajay is bringing an entertaining thriller ‘Runway 34’ co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Rakul Preet and others, on April 29, 2022.

SEE ALSO: ‘The Bombay Journey’: Abhishek Bachchan Spills About Playing Gully Cricket With Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan

Cover Image: YouTube

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : The Bombay Journey: Ajay Devgn On Working With Amitabh Bachchan In 'Runway 34', Maintaining Success, And More