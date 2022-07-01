'The Bombay Journey': Aditya Roy Kapoor Reveals He Almost Became A Cricketer; 'I Was Pretty Good'

Aditya Roy Kapoor was the latest guest on The Bombay Journey and the actor got candid about his journey in TV, to him almost becoming a cricketer and more. Kapoor proved that he is a true Mumbaikar at heart and shared funny stories about travelling in Mumbai locals and also shared an incident where he had to walk 15-20 kms in rain during the July, 2006 floods in Mumbai. The actor also spoke about his transition from Television to Bollywood and revealed that it was pretty seamless. During the conversation, Aditya also revealed that he almost became a cricketer instead of an actor.

Kapoor revealed that he played tons of cricket and football when he was school and also played competitive cricket. The actor revealed that, like every Indian, he wanted to become a cricket player and was almost going to. He said, “I was pretty good, I was a left arm, over the wicket fast bowler. I had to work little bit on my line and little. But since I was weak in studies, I had to go to back-to-back classes and tuition’s, so I lost touch with my cricket.” Aditya also shared that he would love to play a lead in a sports movie.

Taking further about his transition from TV to Bollywood, the actor said that he didn’t give much thought about it and it was pretty seamless. For the unversed, Aditya was a VJ on a music channel and did a show called Pakao. He also hosted the hugely popular, ‘India’s hottest’ show with VJ, Bruna Abdullah show. Watch the entire conversation with Aditya Roy Kapoor here.

