'The Bombay Journey': Abhishek Bachchan Spills About Playing Gully Cricket With Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan

Abhishek Bachchan was the latest guest of The Bombay Journey and spilled beans about his childhood, growing up as the son of Amitabh Bachchan, completing 22 years in Bollywood, and much more. Speaking about his childhood the Dasvi actor said that he used to play Gully cricket with Udhay Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, and more when he was growing up at late Yash Chopra’s house and sometimes even Shah Rukh Khan joined them.

SEE ALSO: ‘Dasvi’ Review: Abhishek Bachchan-led Social Comedy On Education Isn’t As Sharp As It Wants To Be

As Bachchan drove around Mumbai’s Juhu area, the actor got nostalgic and narrated his tales with his childhood buddies. Junior Bachchan was heard saying “Growing up we used to play Cricket at Yash uncle’s house. Me, Aditya Chopra, Udhay Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, Jugal Hansraj and several other friends use to play, sometimes even Shah Rukh joined us to play.”

The actor also revealed that he was more of a ‘jock’ than a ‘geek’ and played a lot of Basketball and Table Tennis when he was in school. The Bob Biswas actor said that though he grew up in Juhu he was not allowed to indulge in street foods like Pani Puri, Sev Puri and more. When asked about who was more strict growing up Jaya Bachchan or Amitabh Bachchan, the actor admitted that it was his mother that was quite chill while his father was the strict one. He said, “My mom is the easy cool one, my father was really really protective. He was very protective and particular growing up.” Check out the full episode of The Bombay Journey with Abhishek Bachchan below-

SEE ALSO: Abhishek Bachchan’s Savage Response To A Twitter User Mocking His Acting Career Wins Over The Internet

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was recently seen in the social drama movie Dasvi that was released on Netflix. He will next be seen in the Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil film Oththa Seruppu Size 7.

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : 'The Bombay Journey': Abhishek Bachchan Spills About Playing Gully Cricket With Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan