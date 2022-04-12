'The Bombay Journey': Abhishek Bachchan Says 'People Call Me OTT Ka Bachchan And My Father Bollywood Ka Bachchan'

Abhishek Bachchan was recently seen in the movie Dasvi which was released on Netflix, the actor’s previous few movies like Ludo, Bob Biswas, and others were also released on OTT and garnered praise from critics. Junior Bachchan was the latest guest of The Bombay Journey and spoke about his movies release on OTT and revealed that people have now started calling him ‘OTT ka Bachchan’.

The actor revealed someone came up to him and told him that his father, Amitabh Bachchan was the ‘Bachchan of Bollywood’ while he was ‘OTT ka Bachchan’. He said, “I was promoting Bob Biswas someone told me ‘Sir your father, he is The Bachchan of the film industry,’ I replied and said that yes my father will always be the Bachchan.” Abhishek continued, “Then that person told ‘your father is Bachchan on the film industry but your OTT ka Bachchan. My last few releases was on OTT and I think I am happy with the title of OTT ka Bachchan.”

The actor further spoke about completing 22 years in Bollywood and said it felt really ‘weird’ and that he didn’t feel old. He said, “ I have found my happy place now in terms of my craft I have reached that certain comfort ness with my abilities, and the credits go to the talented filmmakers. I’m really lucky to play so many diverse roles.” Check out the full episode of The Bombay Journey with Abhishek Bachchan here.

