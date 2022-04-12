Abhishek Bachchan was the latest guest of The Bombay Journey and the actor got candid and spoke about several things like growing up in Juhu, his first shooting experience, shooting for Dhoom and his bond John Abraham. Bachchan revealed he and John called each other ‘Baba’ affectionately and it was John who actually taught him how to ride a bike while they were shooting for Dhoom.

SEE ALSO: ‘The Bombay Journey’: Abhishek Bachchan Spills About Playing Gully Cricket With Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan

Abhishek Bachchan spilled beans about his friendship with John Abraham and narrated stories about the time when they were shooting for Dhoom. Junior Bachchan revealed that he didn’t know how to ride a bike and it was John who trained him. Bachchan said, “I didn’t know how to ride a bike, my mother and father mother never allowed me to ride a bike and Uday went to England to train with some professional stunt riders. During the shooting, John taught me how to ride.”

He continued and said “After pack up, John use to ride with me, it was unbelievable, we use to ride all the way from town to Juhu, that’s how he trained me. But he was very responsible and said to be ‘Baba you have to be careful,’ he was always safe.” Check out the full episode of The Bombay Journey with Abhishek Bachchan here.

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : 'The Bombay Journey': Abhishek Bachchan Reveals John Abraham Taught Him How To Ride A Bike For 'Dhoom'