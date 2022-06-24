When it comes to natural and ethically sourced ingredients, The Body Shop is one of the brands that you need to know. Whether you’re looking to dabble in cruelty free products or dip your toe into refillable packaging, this is where it’s at.

But here’s the major public service announcement – The Body Shop’s massive summer sale is now on with up to 50 per cent off across everything from body and bath products to skincare, make-up and fragrances. We’re talking fruity body butters and glow-from-within formulas at prices that are too good to miss.

The Body Shop’s fruity and floral goodies are usually pretty affordable, but with these deals we’re now seeing prices on some items fall below the £5-threshold. Bargain!

As a little heads up: we’ve also spied one of our IndyBest approved mascaras on sale. Dubbed the “best for a natural look” in our round-up, it’s ideal for sensitive eyes, so if you’re looking to introduce natural ingredients that are gentler to your peepers this is going to be right up your street.

If like us you’re a child in a sweet shop when it comes to budget-friendly soaps and smellies, then we’ve done the hard part to narrow down your search. We’ve handpicked a handful of products that we love and think should go straight in your basket – just remember to thank us later.

This Indybest approved mascara is perfect for sensitive peepers and, packed with natural ingredients it’s formulated to nourish your lashes too. We loved the lash elixir so much of course, that it landed a spot in our edit of the best mascaras for sensitive eyes.

Creating a natural look, our tester said, “We saw eyelash definition without clumps and have been using the easily removable mascara on more neutral make-up days.” Plus, if you’re a natural beauty buff you’ll be pleased to know that 93 per cent of the ingredients are of natural origin.

The Body Shop drops of glow lustre finish creator: Was £12, now £8.40, Thebodyshop.com

Glow-from-within skin is a beauty trend that’s here to stay and this is all about creating that shimmer. Either mixed into your foundation or combined with your face cream for a luminescent finish, this lightweight elixir should create a summer-ready glow in seconds, and right now it’s just £8.40.

The Body Shop British rose instant glow body butter: Was £6, now £2, Thebodyshop.com

The Body Shop is famed for its fruity and thick body butters, from cult classic shea butter (£18, Thebodyshop.com) to an avocado iteration (£18, Thebodyshop.com). This hydrating rose instant glow body butter boasts British rose extract and community fair trade shea butter for pampering and nourishing the skin. And at just £2 how could we possibly refuse?

The Body Shop spa of the world Balkan juniper hand wash: Was £8.50, now £3, Thebodyshop.com

For fresh and clean mitts, you might reach for this juniper enriched formula with sugarcane essence. While we haven’t actually reviewed this product ourselves, going by the 4.8 out of five stars awarded by the formula’s fans on The Body Shop site, we reckon it’s one to pop in the basket while it’s just £3.

The Body Shop Japanese cherry blossom eau de toilette: Was £15, now £7.50, Thebodyshop.com

Touted as delicate and sweet, this Japanese cherry blossom fragrance owes its scent to cherry blossom petals, magnolia and hinoki wood. Housed in a pink bottle that’s just as sweet, it might make a cute gift for your olfactory obsessed freind (or a nice end of week treat for yourself).

The Body Shop spa of the world French lavender pillow mist: Was £15, now £7.50, Thebodyshop.com

Wind down for the evening with this calming lavender pillow mist which should, with a few spritz help you float into a peaceful night’s kip. With 100 per cent natural origin ingredients too, you might just rest a little easier.

