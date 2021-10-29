The Black Friday 2021 beauty and perfume deals to expect from Charlotte Tilbury, Glossier and more

In just under a month, Black Friday will be back for another year, as retailers seek to slash their prices across tech, home appliances, TVs, laptops, fashion and beauty products.

What began as a one-day mega sale has since expanded into a weekend-long affair, running through to the following Monday, which is otherwise known as Cyber Monday. However, with every year that passes more retailers join the shopping bonanza and it begins earlier and earlier.

Skincare, make-up, haircare, fragrances and electrical tools are often hugely discounted over the duration of the event and gives shoppers the chance to bag a bargain on everything from a new pair of straighteners to new products to update their skincare routine or indulge in some must-have make-up purchases.

Better yet, Black Friday is also an ideal opportunity to get your Christmas shopping sorted, particularly if you have a beauty aficionado in your life.

As the run-up to the biggest shopping event begins, we’ve got the lowdown on what deals to expect, the beauty brands that will be discounted and when it all kicks off. Keep reading for everything you need to know.

Read more:

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is a term given to the sale period that starts the day after US Thanksgiving and runs through to the following Monday.

Retailers and brands greatly reduce prices across thousands of items, from fridge freezers to vacuum cleaners, lipsticks and IPL machines.

What’s the history of Black Friday?

It’s difficult to pinpoint its exact origins, but it’s believed that the term was first used in the 1960s by police officers in Philadelphia to refer to the chaotic traffic seen the day after Thanksgiving.

It has also been credited to the festive shopping period when American retailers made most of their profit, therefore taking them from the red and “into the black” on their financial records.

Over the past 15 years, the term Black Friday has also become common in viral videos showing crowds of shoppers, rushing into stores to find deals.

While the event originated in the US, UK retailers were keen not to miss out on the action. In 2010, Amazon launched the first Black Friday promotion in the UK and since then it has become a major fixture for brands and retailers.

When is Black Friday 2021?

This year, Black Friday will take place on 26 November, finishing on Cyber Monday, on 29 November.

However, every year, more retailers take part and discounts kick off earlier than ever. In 2020, Amazon began its early bird sale in October, a full four weeks ahead of the official Black Friday weekend, which was two weeks longer than its 2019 sale.

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday takes place on 29 November and was traditionally a one-day online exclusive sale that gave shoppers a final chance to bag a bargain before Christmas.

It’s also a great opportunity to find deals that you may have missed in the Black Friday sales.

How to get the best Black Friday 2021 beauty and perfume deals

Our dedicated team at IndyBest will be on hand to bring you the best deals from retailers including Amazon, Argos, John Lewis, Currys PC World and Very as well the biggest savings on products like tech, home appliances and beauty.

If you plan to purchase bigger items, such as electric razors, IPL machines, heated hair styling tools or LED face masks, it’s a good idea to check the guarantees before, as well as checking out the return policies of the retailer, as they will vary from place to place.

It’s also worth creating an account with retailers such as Asos, John Lewis and Amazon, as this will allow you to save your delivery details for a speedier checkout, meaning you’re less likely to miss out on a great deal.

Lastly, many brands grant access to their early bird sales and exclusive discount codes when you’re signed up to their newsletters, so if you have a favorite beauty retailer, such as Cultbeauty.co.uk, Lookfantastic.com or Feelunique.com, make sure you’re registered with them so you can be one of the first in the know.

Tips for shopping Black Friday 2021 beauty and perfume deals

It’s easy to get swept up in the thousands of deals that are on offer during Black Friday weekend and impulse buy items you may not need, want and will later need to return. So, to avoid this, we recommend making a list and not straying from it.

Many retailers even allow you to make shopping lists of saved and favourited items, so you can plan what you’re going to buy and check out in a matter of seconds when the sales start.

Amazon is home to many beauty brands and is an underrated gem when it comes to sourcing cult favourite products such as Olaplex hair treatments, Maybelline mascaras and ghd tools. You can read our tried and tested favourites from the online giant in our guide to the beauty brands you didn’t know you could shop at Amazon.

If you’re planning to shop with Amazon over the course of Black Friday, you can subscribe to an Amazon Prime membership, which will guarantee you speedy delivery of all your sale beauty buys. Membership costs £7.99 a month or £79 annually, and grants you unlimited next-day delivery as well as the use of Amazon’s streaming services, including Amazon Music and Amazon Video. Not only that, you’ll get 30-minute early access to lightning deals, throughout the year and during Black Friday.

Another top tip is to check the RRP of items you want to buy, so when the discounts begin, you’ll know if it’s a true bargain or not.

As IndyBest will be on hand to bring you the best deals and biggest savings, make sure you bookmark this page to stay up to date on all the key Black Friday information.

What were the best Black Friday beauty and perfume deals last year?

Among the thousands of deals in 2020’s Black Friday sale, there was an ample selection of beauty and fragrance products to snap up.

Some of the biggest savings we spotted included the Pixi glow tonic 250ml (£18, Lookfantastic.com), which was originally £18 but came down to a thrifty £11.88 at Lookfantastic.

Landing a spot in our review of the best exfoliating toners, our tester said: “This is a cult product that actually lives up to the hype. Its simple combination of five per cent glycolic acid and soothing aloe vera effectively dissolves grime without drying out skin, leaving it brighter, nourished and, yes, glowing.”

The millennial beauty brand, Glossier, reduced everything by 25 per cent, so if your beauty routine needs an update, keep your eyes peeled for a similar discount this year.

The cult label’s priming moisturiser balance (£23, Glossier.com), which featured in our guide to the best moisturisers for oily skin, was £23 but came down to £17.25 in the flash sale.

(Glossier)

After testing the product, our reviewer said: “Hydrating while controlling shine, the formula is rich in marine extract to balance oil production and niacinamide to aid with the appearance of pores and uneven skin tone. It’s a great all-rounder for moisturising skin, leaving it soft and supple, but not shiny.”

What were the best Cyber Monday beauty and perfume deals last year?

If you miss out on your favourite product or tool being discounted on Black Friday, worry not, as Cyber Monday is another opportunity to bag a bargain.

Last year, the Marc Jacobs dot eau de parfum (£62, Very.co.uk) saw huge savings at Very, where it was reduced from £59 to £29.99.

(Marc Jacobs)

With notes of red berries and sweet honeysuckle, a floral heart of jasmine, coconut water and orange blossom, it smells just as good as it looks, and would make the perfect Christmas gift for someone special.

Simialrly, at ghd, the helios professional hair dryer (£159, Ghd.com) was reduced from £159 to £143.

It came out on top when we put it head to head against the Dyson supersonic dryer, where our reviewer said the ghd tool was “reliable, powerful and easy to use,” taking “just a few minutes to dry mid-length styles.”

Where can I find the best Black Friday 2021 deals?

To stay on top of the best deals and discounts in the run-up and throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday, make sure you bookmark our dedicated Black Friday page to always be in the know about what retailers and brands are included and what savings are on offer.

For all the information on the best deals across all the participating retailers, read our extensive guide to the Black Friday 2021 sale.

If you can’t wait until Black Friday, you can shop for these deals now. This Liz Earle your calming skin ritual skincare gift set (£60, Johnlewis.com) would make a fabulous gift for the skincare enthusiast in your life. Similarly, this By Terry light-expert click brush teint expert collection foundation (£19.20, Feelunique.com) would be perfect for anyone who loves a sheer base and easy-peasy application.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on home appliances, tech, toys and more, try the links below:

