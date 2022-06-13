The January 6 Committee showed a video of former President Donald Trump setting up his false claims of election fraud during its second hearing.

Zoe Lofgren, a Democratic committee member and California representative, said on Monday that “the plot to overthrow the election was complex”.

More follows…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link ‘The Big Lie was a big rip-off’: Jan 6 committee sees video of Trump setting up bogus fraud claims