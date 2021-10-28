The best wine deals for November 2021: Sip and save on bottles of red, rosé and white

Cosying up with a glass of wine is the perfect way to settle in for the autumn.

Wine is also a timeless gift to give, especially when visiting friends and family for the upcoming festive season.

So, whether trying new wines has become a hobby, or you’re entertaining guests, we’ve found plenty of deals worth snapping up.

From supermarkets to specialist retailers, we’ve handpicked the best bargains across both bottles and cases of red, rosé and white wines.

As the nights draw in, why not try a glass or two of something new?

Read more:

The best wine deals for November 2021 are:

M&S prosecco, 11%, 75cl, case of 6: Was £60, now £48 Marksandspencer.com

Was £60, now £48 Marksandspencer.com Caves d’Esclans ‘whispering angel’ rosé 2020, 13.5%, 75cl, case of 6: Was £137.94, now £113.94, Majestic.co.uk

Was £137.94, now £113.94, Majestic.co.uk Champagne Jean de Foigny brut premier cru NV, 75cl, case of 6: Was £132, now £110, Thewinesociety.com

Was £132, now £110, Thewinesociety.com The Waterproof chardonnay: Was £7.99, now £5.99, Waitrosecellar.com

Was £7.99, now £5.99, Waitrosecellar.com Waimea Estates sauvignon blanc, Nelson, case of 6 : Was £77.94, now £53.94, Majestic.co.uk

: Was £77.94, now £53.94, Majestic.co.uk Leaps and Bounds red wine and white wine bundle, chardonnay and shiraz, 2 x 75 cl : Was £18, now £14.99, Amazon.co.uk

: Was £18, now £14.99, Amazon.co.uk 19 Crimes red wine: Was £9, now £7, Asda.com

(Marks & Spencer )

Why buy one bottle of the fizzy stuff when you can treat yourself to six? This dry, fruity prosecco from M&S marries light lemon, pear and apple with subtle floral flavours, making it the perfect aperitif for light bites such as fish, canapés and salads. Oh, and there’s currently a 20 per cent discount on this case of six bottles – we’ll cheers to that.

Buy now

Caves d’Esclans ‘whispering angel’ rosé 2020, 13.5%, 75cl, case of 6: Was £137.94, now £113.94, Majestic.co.uk

(Majestic)

At Majestic, one of the UK’s largest wine retailers, you can currently save £24 when you buy six bottles. So why not take the opportunity to top up your stash? We’ve got our eye on this “whispering angel”, one of the most popular rosés on the market. With notes of apple, pink grapefruit, peaches and cream, it’s a refreshing dinner party essential.

Buy now

Champagne Jean de Foigny brut premier cru NV, 75cl, case of 6: Was £132, now £110, Thewinesociety.com

(The Wine Society)

Deliciously priced at only £110 for a box of six, this bubbly is cause for celebration in itself. Bone dry with notes of green apple and lemon, this brut really shines when sipped alongside fish and chicken dishes. The Wine Society suggests a range of pairings, from oysters to good ol’ fish and chips. Sounds good to us.

Buy now

(Waitrose )

Chardonnay fans, pick up a bottle of this Waterfront vino with a saving of £2 right now. With juicy, tropical fruit flavours and fresh citrus notes, it’s ideal to serve as an aperitif at dinner parties.

Buy now

Waimea Estates sauvignon blanc, Nelson, case of 6: Was £77.94, now £53.94, Majestic.co.uk

(Majestic Wines )

You can expect flavours of passionfruit, lime, peapod, apple, lemon and tropical fruit with this sauvignon blanc from the Nelson region in New Zealand. These crisp and complex flavours from the award-winning Waimea Estates are a great match for fish dishes or simply stock up the drinks cabinet with six more bottles for your next soiree.

Buy now

Leaps and Bounds red wine and white wine bundle, chardonnay and shiraz, 2 x 75 cl: Was £18, now £14.99, Amazon.co.uk

Why get one bottle when you could get two? Save nearly 20 per cent on two of Australia’s best wine imports from Amazon. Including a shiraz with spicy and silky notes of plum, blackcurrant and dark chocolate, as well as a chardonnay with yellow nectarine and peach flavours, it’s the perfect bundle for any wine lover.

Buy now

19 Crimes red wine: Was £9, now £7, Asda.com

(19 Crimes )

19 Crimes, a brand inspired by the dark history of Australia and the convicts transported there for a life of hard labour, excel in Australian reds. This one boasts a firm and full palate with flavours of red currents, dark cherries and chocolate, all complimented with vanilla.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest alcohol deals, try the links below:

If you’d rather a G&T, read our round-ups of the best gins and the tonic waters

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link The best wine deals for November 2021: Sip and save on bottles of red, rosé and white