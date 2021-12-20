The best travel gifts for frequent flyers and armchair travellers

The best travel gifts come in many shapes and sizes.

Whether it’s a practical present like a sturdy, space-saving backpack that seamlessly takes you from jungle trek to city stroll, a travel-sized toiletry that can make even the most modest of hotels feel like a five-star resort or one of the best gifts for wanderlusters – the experiential travel gift card – we’ve tracked down and tested present ideas for every type of explorer.

Travellers have faced a whole new set of stress factors on their journeys this year, from long-winded passenger locator forms to expensive day-two travel tests and more traffic-light updates that you can shake a selfie stick at. So there has never been more of a need for some travel-related joy.

If you’re looking to delight a traveller in your life this year, consider one of these Christmas gift ideas.

How we tested

While most of our adventures this year have been largely staycations , our tester made sure to include a range of travel gifts that appeal to every kind of wanderer for this gift guide, assessing each item on its quality and wanderlust factor – with extra points given for practicality.

Read more:

The best travel gifts for 2021 are:

Best overall – Stubble & Co the adventure backpack: £185, Stubbleandco.com

– Stubble & Co the adventure backpack: £185, Stubbleandco.com Best last-minute gift – Airbnb gift card: From £25, Airbnb.com

– Airbnb gift card: From £25, Airbnb.com Best for road trips – DS & Durga auto fragrance set: £60, Mrporter.com

– DS & Durga auto fragrance set: £60, Mrporter.com Best for camping – BioLite campstove 2+: £149.95, Boliteenergy.com

– BioLite campstove 2+: £149.95, Boliteenergy.com Best stocking filler – Sensori+ Byron Bay breeze mask sanitiser: £15, Selfridges.com

– Sensori+ Byron Bay breeze mask sanitiser: £15, Selfridges.com Best for heritage tourists – 23AndMe ancestry DNA test: £99, 23andme.com

– 23AndMe ancestry DNA test: £99, 23andme.com Best for over-packers – Paravel foldable travel duffle bag: £64.84, Amazon.co.uk

– Paravel foldable travel duffle bag: £64.84, Amazon.co.uk Best for serious coffee lovers – Handpresso portable espresso machine: £91.20, Handpresso.com

– Handpresso portable espresso machine: £91.20, Handpresso.com Best for hands-free exploring – Dagne Dover phone sling: £59, Modesens.com

The verdict: Christmas gifts for travel lovers Stubble & Co’s adventure backpack really does scream “travel” and is a seriously good gift for any wanderluster planning a big trip. It’s incredibly light, small enough to fit into an overhead compartment and wastes zero opportunities when it comes to its practical pockets and hidden compartments. For the super-last-minute shopper, Airbnb’s gift card is a no-brainer and can be spent on out-of-the-ordinary stays or online experiences. Voucher codes For the latest discounts on gifts, try the links below: For more festive present ideas, head over to our Christmas gifts section

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link The best travel gifts for frequent flyers and armchair travellers