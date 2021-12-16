The best tech deals in the Boxing Day 2021 sales: Offers to expect on TVs, Nintendo Switches and more

Christmas is now just around the corner, and that means the Boxing Days sale are almost upon us too. Although perhaps lacking the fanfare of Black Friday, 26 December is still a great opportunity to pick up some bargains.

And while the Boxing Day sales are traditionally held in-store, complete with crack-of-dawn opening times for only the most hardcore of bleary-eyed shoppers, there will be plenty of deals to shop online too.

When it comes to technology, retailers like Currys, Argos and John Lewis & Partners will be cutting prices across the festive period between Christmas and the new year. You know, that bit where everyone forgets what day it is and chocolate is acceptable at any time.

Much like Black Friday and the pre-Christmas sales, we’re expecting the Boxing Day event to include discounts on popular products like the Nintendo Switch, plus money off TVs, games, smart speakers, vacuum cleaners and plenty more besides.

When will technology Boxing Day sales begin in 2021?

Few retailers have revealed their exact plans for now, but the clue is very much in the name. Boxing Day is 26 December, so we expect to see the sales begin on that date. In-store Boxing Day sales tend to kick off in the early morning, while online sales can vary. Some retailers will open their virtual doors at midnight – bargain hunting as the clock turns 12, anyone? – while others will hold off until later in the morning.

We’ll have more details on this closer to the time.

When will technology Boxing Day sales end?

Boxing Day sales tend to turn into the January sales, so it’s entirely likely that the deals will roll on for days, weeks, or even the entire month of January. We’ll see a change in branding at the start of 2022, but in all likelihood the Boxing Day sale prices will continue to be available in the 2022 January sales too.

What were the best Boxing Day deals in 2020?

Standout Boxing Day deals from 2020 included a £30 saving on the Sonos one smart speaker (£194, Amazon.co.uk), £20 off the Bose quietcomfort earbuds (£249, Amazon.co.uk) and a £23 saving on the Amazon Echo dot (£17, Amazon.co.uk).

Much like the Black Friday and pre-Christmas sales, we also saw savings on smartphones and tablets, as well as televisions, laptops, phone data contracts and game console bundles.

What can we expect this year?

More of the same! We expect to see savings on big-ticket items like Apple AirPods and the Nintendo Switch. The 2021 Boxing Day sales should also see money off televisions, smart speakers, Alexa devices and all sorts of other tech too.

However, given they are still difficult to buy (a whole year after they launched) we doubt there will be any deals on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox series X.

TV Boxing Day deals

If by some miracle you haven’t yet snapped up a discounted TV in the Black Friday and pre-Christmas deals, then now could be your time to pounce. Just remember to follow all of our usual advice, and make sure you know the model year of the TV you intend to buy, what key features it has, and what the usual retail price is. Keep an eye on all of this and you could grab yourself a Boxing Day bargain.

iPhone and tablet Boxing Day deals

Apple’s latest handset, the iPhone 13, only came out in September, but already there are deals and discounted contracts to be had. What’s key here is to look at the monthly price, the upfront cost of the handset itself, the length of the contract, and how much data is included. Also look out for any worthwhile extras thrown in for free, like access to Spotify, Netflix and Sky Sports.

Gaming Boxing Day deals

Boxing Day should see discounts on a wide range of games, accessories and services like Microsoft Game Pass. But it is very unlikely that the PlayStation 5 and Xbox series X will be discounted for Black Friday, as demand is still outstripping supply. Keep an eye out for deals on the Nintendo Switch, and in particular the latest model, the Switch OLED.

Headphones Boxing Day deals

Headphones from the likes of Sony and Bose often receive fairly substantial discounts, so you could save yourself a chunk of cash on a pair of quality noise-cancelling headphones this Boxing Day. Apple AirPods could be discounted too.

Smart home Boxing Day deals

Keep an eye out for heavily discounted smart speakers from Amazon and Google’s Nest division for the Boxing Day sales. Speakers like the Amazon Echo dot (£17, Amazon.co.uk) often see their prices tumble during the sales, and they are frequently included with smart home accessories like smart plugs and light bulbs to further sweeten the deal.

Laptop Boxing Day deals

The Boxing Day sales will likely see discounts on laptops from Apple, Microsoft, Huawei and others. It’s difficult to be more specific than that for now, but our advice is similar to when TV shopping – make sure you know what model year the laptop is, what processor it has, how much RAM and storage is onboard, and what the regular price is.

