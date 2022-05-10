The best silk bedding for a hint of luxury come bedtime

Once you’ve tried silk sheets you never go back. Perhaps the ultimate in luxury bedding, silk offers a wealth of feel-good benefits and it looks positively regal, which goes some way to justify its (sometimes eye watering) price.

Just as you look for a high thread count in cotton or linen bedding, momme is used to measure the density of silk to give you an indication of its quality. In general, anything from 12-19 momme is considered good quality, with 22 or above super high-end.

Silk sheets are naturally hypoallergenic, they’re wonderfully soft and breathable, and they have the ability to keep you toasty warm when you need it, and perfectly cool when you don’t.

Known for being kind to both skin and hair, silk is said to prevent creases and wrinkles thanks to its frictionless surface, and it can even prevent split ends and breakage in our locks. So, it’s little wonder the material has become a firm beauty favourite.

How we tested

We put a range of silk pieces to the test, from full bedding bundles to bedspreads and giftable sleep sets, looking for quality of materials, exceptional craftsmanship in stitching and finishes, and how well each laundered and looked post-wash. We were pleasantly surprised to find that all of our top picks, where appropriate, washed well and, for such a delicate material, proved highly durable.

Soak & Sleep pure mulberry silk bedding Best: Overall Rating: 10/10 Don’t be fooled by Soak & Sleep’s fuss-free packaging, its silk bedding offering is pure luxury. The duvet covers, fitted sheets and housewife pillowcases are made from 100 per cent mulberry silk, which means it’s been spun by silkworms fed exclusively on mulberry leaves. The bedding boasts a 19 momme count, making it lustrous and supple yet highly durable, and we found that everything washes well on a gentle 30-degree cycle without losing its wonderful sheen. It’s also beautifully crafted with intricate stitching and we loved its delicate hidden zips. With prices starting from £60, you can choose from five subtle colourways including duck egg blue and blush pink.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Jasmine Silk taupe silk bedspread, double Best: Silk bedspread Rating: 9/10 A silk bedspread is the height of luxury and we loved this dreamy number in the shade taupe. Unlike some heavy velvet bed covers, this one’s ideal for year-round boudoir glamour, thanks to its relatively slim profile and lightweight feel. It’s made from a high-quality mulberry silk backed with a soft 400 thread count cotton and boasts an attractive texture with its repeat stitching detail, which emphasises the natural sheen of the material. In a perfectly square 240cm x 240cm, the bedspread drapes beautifully and allows for a neat hotel-style pillow tuck at the top. And talking of pillows, we also tested the brand’s super high-end 22 momme silk pillowcase (£40, Jasminesilk.com), which proved a real treat for skin and hair.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Belledorm 100% mulberry silk duvet cover + 2 pillowcases, double Best: For comfort Rating: 9/10 This luxurious bedding set offers a good choice of sizes from single up to super king. In ivory, it’s an instant classic in the bedroom with its lustrous sheen that catches the light beautifully. Well-crafted from 100 per cent mulberry silk, the bedding feels heavenly on the skin and we found its temperature regulating claims to prove true. Indeed, the duvet cover, fitted sheet and pillowcases kept us toasty warm without ever feeling overheated. The brand states that the bedding can absorb up to 30 per cent of its weight in moisture, and we found it never felt damp. You can up the luxury even further by adding the brand’s silk mattress topper.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Dorma ivory 100% silk duvet cover, double Best: For easy care Rating: 9/10 This opulent duvet cover comes in sizes double, king and super king with matching pillowcases sold separately, giving you the option to perhaps invest in the pillowcases now and save up for the duvet cover later. The silk bedding isn’t cheap but it’s both wonderfully supple and highly durable. This one will take a gentle machine wash as well as a cool iron and a tumble dry on a low heat. We found that with the proper care, it comes up like new every time without losing its shine. Dainty hidden zips give the bedding a fuss-free and clean-lined look, while keeping the pillows and duvet firmly in place – a bonus when it comes to slippery silk.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Gingerlily silk pillowcase Best: Luxury silk bedding Rating: 8/10 With single Oxford pillowcases costing just shy of £100, it’s fair to say that Gingerlily’s offering is not your average bedding – even by pure silk standards. But there’s a reason for it. Expect exceptional craftsmanship with the most intricate stitching, a beautifully supple fabric and a lustrous finish. The bedding comes in a comprehensive range of colours including some unusual shades for silk: think sand, navy, and sage. We tested the pillowcase in the latter hue, which a soft and calming nature-inspired shade of green. With a super high-end product like this, the devil’s in the detail. There’s even the option of buying the brand’s own liquid silk wash to ensure your bedding stays at its luxurious best.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Liv Lindley silver grey sleep set Best: For gifting Rating: 8/10 Proving that you don’t have to fork out hundreds to enjoy some of the benefits of silk bedding, Liv Lindley’s nifty sleep set, which comprises a pillowcase and eye mask, is just the ticket. The housewife pillowcase and elasticated mask are fashioned from a super luxurious 22 momme mulberry silk and combine to give your hair, neck and face a treat as you sleep. It’s worth noting that the eye mask is filled with silk too, making it super supple, while the pillowcase is equally soft and fluid, and perfectly well-crafted. Add to that beautiful (and eco-friendly) packaging and this one makes for a great gift for anyone who loves a night-time pamper. And yes, that does include yourself.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Lilysilk 19 momme seamless silk duvet cover Best: Bang for your buck Rating: 8/10 Silk bedding isn’t the most affordable but Lilysilk’s offering will save you a few quid: housewife pillowcases start at £23 with 19 momme duvet covers going up to £263 for a super king. If you have particularly deep pockets, the brand have higher quality 22 and 25 momme covers on offer, too, but you can expect prices to rise sharply. That said, we found the 19 momme bedding a dream to dive into. Notable design details include a hidden zip closure and neat little corner ties. Scoring points on versatility, this bedding comes in a wide range of light and dark shades, from black and dark teal to lavender and natural white – all of which are supremely glossy.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Mela eucalyptus silk sheet set Best: Vegan silk set Rating: 8/10 If you’re after a vegan silk alternative, Mela’s bedding does a decent impersonation – and it boasts seriously impressive eco-credentials to boot. It’s woven from 100 per cent eucalyptus, which is sourced from regenerative forests, making it entirely biodegradable when it comes to the end of its life. The manufacturing process also uses 10 times less water than in cotton bedding. Just like real silk, we found the bedding set to be naturally temperature regulating thanks to the fabric’s natural wicking ability and, just like cotton, the duvet cover, fitted sheet and pillowcases only get softer with washing. This one’s kinder on the planet and your purse.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Owl + Lark weighted blanket in bamboo + bamboo cover Best: Bamboo silk blanket Rating: 8/10 Another vegan alternative to silk, Owl + Lark’s weighted blanket is woven from 300 thread count bamboo silk, making it wonderfully soft and breathable while keeping you perfectly snug with its seven-layer makeup. Its weightiness is thanks to tiny glass micro-beads, which are evenly distributed to give an even pressure. Packaged in a neat zip-up bag, the 135cm x 200cm blanket is made for one and comes in two weights, 7kg or 9kg. Like real silk, it boasts an attractive sheen and we found that it feels perfectly gentle on the skin. This one’s ideal for daytime naps as well as deep sleeps.

The verdict: Silk bedding We were impressed with Soak & Sleep’s silk bedding for its wonderfully soft feel and its light-catching sheen. It has a lovely, fine finish with delicate hidden zips and it washes well. We also liked that there’s plenty of options, meaning you can build up your set gradually or indeed save on money by snapping up a bundle. We also loved Lilysilk’s relatively affordable (but no less luxurious) bedding for its expansive range of colours. Voucher codes For the latest offers on homeware and furniture, try the links below: Spruce up your bedroom space even more with our round-up of the best house plants

