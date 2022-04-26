The best red carpet looks from the Downton Abbey premiere

The premiere of Downton Abbey: A New Era took place in Leicester Square, London on Monday night (25 April) with the cast of the period drama taking to the red carpet for its first screening.

Seven years since the ITV series ended and three years after the first spin-off film, the beloved drama returns to the big screen to continue the story of the aristocratic Crawley family and their servants.

In anticipation of the film’s release on 29 April, its cast including Michelle Dockery, Hugh Bonneville and Laura Carmichael – who play Mary, Robert and Edith Crawley respectively – put on a fashionable display for the red carpet.

We chart the best looks from the night below.

Michelle Dockery

Michelle Dockery wore a floor-length sequin gown complete with a bold red lip for the premiere.

The Golden-Globe nominated actress – who recently starred in Netflix drama, Anatomy of a Scandal – has returned to her role in Downton Abbey, which she first took on almost 12 years ago.

Laura Carmichael

(Getty Images)

Laura Carmichael wore a soft pink, one-shoulder gown complete with a dramatic train.

Carmichael attended the premiere alongside partner Michael C. Fox, who she met on the show. Fox starred as footman Andrew Parker in the final series of the programme.

Laura Haddock

Laura Haddock is a newcomer to the Downton story and will play a glamourous, 1920s filmstar in the upcoming film.

Haddock wore a sheer, silver gown with sequins, flowers and a flowing cape which she complemented with a subtle hair and makeup look.

Elizabeth McGovern

Elizabeth McGovern, who plays Countess Cora Crawley, wore an off-the-shoulder black gown to the premiere.

Hugh Bonneville

(Getty Images)

Hugh Bonneville, who plays Earl Robert Crawley, donned a black tuxedo with a bow tie and a badge of the Ukrainian flag to show solidarity with the nation amidst their ongoing war with Russia.

Imelda Staunton and Jim Carter

The couple have starred alongside each other in Downton Abbey for over a decade

Actors Imelda Staunton and Jim Carter – who have been married for nearly 40 years – also star in the new film as they reprise their roles as the characters of Maud Bagshaw and Charles Carson.

Staunton is also set to portray the Queen in the upcoming season of Netflix’s The Crown.

Clare Danes and Hugh Dancy

Danes and Dancy are married with two kids

Clare Danes and husband Hugh Dancy also attended the premiere, with Danes wearing a red, floral gown as she supported her husband’s Downton debut.

Dancy will join the cast to play a film director in the upcoming movie.

Joanne Froggatt

Froggatt stunned in a one-shoulder red gown (Getty Images for Focus Features)

Joanne Froggatt, who plays Anna Bates in the show, stunned in a one-shoulder red gown.

Downton Abbey: A New Era will be released in cinemas on 29 April.

