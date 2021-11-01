The best places to visit in November

More of the world has opened up, giving you much more choice for an autumn break somewhere warm. And now that the US will be allowing British tourists to visit from 8 November, it’s time for that long-planned epic road trip. But if you want to stay closer to home, there are plenty of options for a relaxing break. Here are a few ideas of where to have a holiday in November.

Western US

If you’ve been craving wide open vistas and jaw-dropping scenery, hit the road in the western American states of Colorado, Wyoming and Utah. On this 14-night self-drive American Grandeurs holiday with American Sky, you drive from Denver through the Rocky Mountain, Teton and Yellowstone national parks before exploring Utah’s Bryce Canyon, Zion and Lake Powell and eventually meandering into New Mexico. The starting price of £1,559pp includes flights, car hire and accommodation for departures throughout November.

Discover Yellowstone National Park (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Soak up that Atlantic sunshine from the patio of your bungalow at the adults-only Sandos Atlantic Gardens near Playa Flamingo. Here on Lanzarote’s south-western coast, you’ll have those starkly barren mountains behind you and the sea in front. When you’re not at the beach or exploring Timanfaya National Park, you can just chill out in one of the resort’s two pools. Seven nights’ half-board with Mercury Holidays costs from £489pp, including flights and transfers, departing 27 November.

The beach at Carbis Bay is a five-minute walk from the adorable Tintin Cottage, and St Ives is only a couple of miles away. This one-bedroom stone cottage is a romantic spot for a cosy getaway in front of a wood-burning stove, and the South West Coast Path is just a few minutes’ walk away. Classic Cottages offers a week’s self-catering in this former tin-miner’s cottage for £433 from 13 November.

St Ives is nearby (Getty Images)

On Malta’s little sister island Gozo, ancient history, glorious hiking and fabulous beaches are within reach when you stay at Farmhouse Beatrix. This two-bedroom stone farmhouse with an outdoor pool and generous gardens is in a tranquil spot a 15-minute walk from the sea. Available through Oliver’s Travels, it sleeps four and costs £948 for seven nights in November. Flights are extra.

South Africa

With South Africa open to British tourists again, now’s the time to combine Cape Town and the Winelands in this nine-day holiday with Rainbow Tours. You’ll have four nights getting to know Cape Town, Boulders Beach, Camps Bay and Cape Point Nature Reserve before driving to Franschloek and immersing yourself in South Africa’s scenic wine country. Departures are throughout November, with prices starting at £2,085pp including flights, car hire and breakfast.

Explore Cape Town (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Combine the mountains and the coast on this two-centre self-guided walking holiday in Cyprus offered by Inntravel. With the Mediterranean Sea as your backdrop, you’ll roam the footpaths of the Akamas peninsula before heading into the dramatic Troodos mountains. The starting price of £695pp includes B&B accommodation, one dinner and car hire for departures throughout November. Flights to Paphos or Larnaca are extra.

Mary Novakovich is editor at large at 101holidays.co.uk

