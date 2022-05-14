'The best moment of my life': Sergio Aguero reacts to his new statue

Manchester City has unveiled a new statue of their former striker Sergio Aguero to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his “93.20” goal that secured the club’s first league title in 44 years.

Aguero is Manchester City’s top goal scorer of all time, netting 260 goals in 390 games over the course of a decade. He retired from professional football in 2021.

“[The goal] changed my life, it changed the club. But for me it was the best moment in my life,” Aguero said.

