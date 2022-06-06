The best looks from the MTV Movie and TV Awards 2022

The 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards took place on Sunday 5 June at Barker Hanger in California.

Hosted by Vanessa Hudgens, this year’s biggest winners included Euphoria, Spider Man: No Way Home and Loki, which scooped a whopping eight awards in total.

As well as recognising the achievements of those within the entertainment industry, the annual event is also a major red carpet occasion that sees celebrities pulling out all the stops when it comes to their wardrobes.

From Olivia Rodrigo to Jennifer Lopez, we take a look at this year’s best dressed stars.

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards (Getty Images)

The 19-year-old singer and songwriter wore a vintage black corseted dress by Jean Paul Gaultier for the annual award ceremony. Featuring a crisscross halter top and ribbed boning along the bodice, the ankle-length gown proved a big hit. The Grammy-award winning star took home the award for Best Music Documentary for Driving Home 2 U.

Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards (Getty Images)

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney collected two trophies for Best Fight and Best Show for her work on the hit show. The 24-year-old wore a tight pink crop-top and a beaded miniskirt with buckles by Miu Miu, accessorised with jewellery by Candy Ice and Le Vian.

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards (Getty Images for MTV)

The High School Musical actor showcased no less than seven different outfits throughout her hosting duties. She kicked things off with a royal blue Vera Wang mini-dress, complete with a flowing train, for a powerful start to proceedings.

Awkwafina at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards (Getty Images for MTV)

Comic and actor Awkwafina skipped the traditional dress and opted instead for a loose-fitting canary yellow suit with a green top underneath.

Rachel Sennott

Rachel Sennott at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards (Getty Images for MTV)

Shiva Baby actor and comic Rachel Sennott wore a black Jean Paul Gaultier mini-dress, which she offset with a swipe of pale blue eyeshadow.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez at the 2022 MTV Music and TV Awards (Getty Images)

J-Lo stuck to the high octane glamour looks she has become known for, wearing a black leather corset with a plunging neckline and a floor-length black skirt by designer Mônot. She became tearful while accepting the Generation Award, citing “disappointment and failure” as motivating factors during her speech.

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton at the 2022 MTV Music & TV Awards (Getty Images for MTV)

Socialite and reality TV star Paris Hilton wore a figure-hugging pale blue maxi gown decorated with Swarovski crystals and featuring a high slit on the leg by Sol Angelann by Irena Soprano. She accessorised with a pair of fingerless silver gloves and diamond necklace.

Rachel Lindsay

Rachel Lindsay at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards (Getty Images for MTV)

The Bachelor contestant opted for a hot-pink, loose-fitting suit by The Sei, accessorised with a series of chunky necklaces and silver heels courtesy of Steve Madden.

Chrishell Stause

(Getty Images for MTV)

The Selling Sunset star chose a black bra top and black high-waisted trousers with sheer panels by Grace Ling, accessorised with a silver handbag.

Quinn Shephard

Quinn Shephard at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards (Getty Images for MTV)

The actor and director epitomised cool with slicked-back hair, a lace black bustier, loose cream trousers and a khaki and black jacket.

Sofia Carson

Sofia Carson at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards (Getty Images for MTV)

The Descendants actor and singer wore a pleated gown with flowing train and voluminous sleeves from Iris van Herpen’s 2017 haute couture collection. She accessorised with jewellery from Marli New York.

Hannah Einbinder

Hannah Einbinder at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards (Getty Images for MTV)

The Hacks actor and comic kept things simple with a silky white shirt and black trousers by Fendi and Garrett Leight sunglasses.

Kristin Cavallari

(AFP via Getty Images)

US TV personality Cavallari wore a figure-hugging black, white and red YSL jumpsuit, black stilettoes and a clutch bag.

Riley Keough

(Getty Images for MTV)

Actor and grandaughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, Keough introduced a clip from Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis wearing a dusty pink bandeau top and pale blue lace skirt from Gucci’s Love Parade collection.

