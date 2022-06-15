The best last-minute Father’s Day gifts with next day delivery

Father’s Day always seems to come around so fast. One minute you’re stuck for ideas on what to buy him for Christmas and then all of a sudden, we’re halfway through the year and you’re frantically trying to work out how you’re going to top it.

It’s no secret that men are notoriously difficult to buy for, and if your father figure is anything like ours, if they want something, they’ll buy it for themselves. And with just days to go – it’s on Sunday 19 June – it’s time to get your thinking cap on. Luckily for you, we’re on hand to help.

It goes without saying that when buying for the old man in your life, your choice is all down to personal preference, and you’ll know his taste best. But if you’re completely stumped for ideas, our gift guide is sure to give you the inspiration you need, it does contain 27 (yes, 27!) different suggestions.

Of course, as you’ve left it a little late, to avoid delivery delays, we’ve found a selection of last-minute gifts on Amazon that will both arrive the next day (if you’re with Prime) and wow him.

From skincare and fragrances to tech and books, these gifts prove you’ve still got time to surprise him with something he’s bound to love.

In order to benefit from these last-minute gift ideas, we’d suggest signing up to Prime, which offers you unlimited free delivery, with the option for your order to arrive on the same day or the next day.

The membership costs £7.99 a month or £79 for a year, and subscribers are eligible for perks including same-day delivery, over 800,000 free ebooks and access to Prime Video and Amazon Music services.

You can also sign up for a 30-day trial to make the most of the next-day delivery ahead of Father’s Day. If you sign up now, you’ll also be a member for Prime Day on 21 and 22 June.

The best last-minute gifts for Father’s Day

If your father figure is a major bookworm, there’s surely no better gift than an ereader. This paperwhite took the top spot in our review of the best ereaders, with our writer noting that it is a serious upgrade to the OG. The front light has also been “improved recently to make it subtler and adjustable in terms of warmth as well as brightness”. Similarly, it provides the “best balance of advanced features and reasonable price of any Kindle, or any other ebook reader”. If you’re yet to be convinced, this model uses a “newer version of E Ink system which offers a faster page turn and smoother transitions”.

Buy now

If your father figure is yet to start a skincare regime, introduce him to this moisturiser, which featured in our review of the best Father’s Day gifts. Our IndyBest editor, Emma Henderson, noted that it’s “light and definitely isn’t greasy”, but said that her favourite thing about this cult-classic product is the smell. It’s a “lovely clean and fresh light scent that will inspire him to use this every day”.

Buy now

OK, this is on the slightly higher end in terms of budget, but it’s perfect for car lovers, specifically sports cars, and it’s yet another one that featured in our Father’s Day gift guide, so when we saw it had Prime delivery, we just had to include it. With 1,458 pieces, it’s an exciting build, but “the piste de la resistance is that, unlike many other creator sets, there are also actually two variations in this build: the souped-up turbo edition complete with back spoiler, or the sleeker top-down more sophisticated targa”, noted our tester.

Buy now

Heremes Terre d’eau intense vetiver eau de parfu gift set: £88.50, Amazon.co.uk

The cult favourite terre d’heremes has had an update, “infused with vetiver for a more woody, mineral aroma”, noted our writer in their review of the best men’s summer fragrances. “The result is a citrus-based scent that feels deeper and fresher than the original, almost as if intense vetiver is the naughtier version of its older brother,” they added. What’s more, this set not only includes 100ml of scent, but also a shower gel and aftershave lotion.

Buy now

‘The Best British Travel Writing of the 21st Century’, edited by Jessica Vincent, published by Octopus Publishing Group: £11.55, Amazon.co.uk

If your dad figure is into global adventures, give the gift of a travel book to satiate his hunger for exploring the world. This particular title took the top spot in our review of the best, with our writer noting: “If you want a proper adventure from your armchair, this compendium of travel articles by some of the country’s best storytellers will fit the bill.” This collection of inspiring essays is “transportive”, according to our reviewer, yet “compact enough for soaking up over a few spare moments on the tube, in the bath or when you’re tucked under the covers before bed”.

Buy now

If your old man is partial to a whisky on the rocks, introduce him to this bottle, which featured in our review of the best Scottish single malt whiskies. Our writer noted that besides “flavouring the whisky with a big blast of smoke, the peat also lashes the palate with medicinal iodine notes and briny seaweed”. There’s also an “underlying sweetness to the whisky which helps to accentuate some juicy fruit notes, but it’s mainly about the peat which will linger long into the night”, they added. At just £28, this is a great choice.

Buy now

Help your father figure go wireless with this nifty charging pad, which featured in our Father’s Day gift guide. The pad is “fast charging”, according to our tester, and is “compatible with Apple and Galaxy phones”, but better still it can charge AirPods too. “So hopefully, he’ll never run out of battery again!”

Buy now

If you’ve noticed your old man’s beard is looking like it could do with some extra TLC, then we’d suggest adding this to his present list. You can trust that it’s a worthy investment because it featured in our review of the best beard oils, with our tester noting that each of the 10 individual oils perform slightly different functions, but the end result is a “glossy, healthy beard”. As for how it’s fragranced, the oil is “infused with a long-lasting retro scent featuring woods and spices”.

Buy now

