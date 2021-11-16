The best fashion moments in Taylor Swift’s new video

It’s a good time to be a Taylor Swift fan.

In the past week, the singer has released a short film alongside a 10-minute version of her breakup anthem, “All Too Well”, a re-recording of the “Red” album and most recently, a music video for “I Bet You Think About Me”. The latter being one of eight new singles from “The Vault” – a collection of previously unreleased songs from the singer.

The six-minute video, directed by actor Blake Lively (who happens to be a friend of Swift’s), stars Miles Teller as a groom who can’t stop thinking about a former girlfriend on his wedding day.

Swift stars as the girlfriend of his past, taking up a number of different roles throughout the video, from serving canapes to guests, delivering a speech to the couple and joining the children’s table as a flower girl.

Here are all the best style moments throughout the video.

Red gloves

Taylor Swift wears red gloves as she appears in the bathroom mirror

Swift briefly appears in a bathroom mirror as Teller practices his wedding speech, wearing red arm-length Lael Osness gloves and a red Teuta Matoshi dress.

The pillbox hat

Taylor Swift wears red pillar-box hat in new music video

She also poses as a waiter in a red pillbox hat, with a matching military style cropped jacket, straight red trousers and ruby heart-shaped Nakard earrings.

Matching rings

Taylor Swift destroys wedding cake in new music video

Later in the cake-smashing scene, the singer wears a sculpted Tadashi Shoji gown with ruffled statement shoulders in the shape of large roses.

Eagle-eyed fans also noted that the ring on Swift’s finger, as she sinks her hand into the couple’s wedding cake, was the same one worn by Lively only a few days ago.

On 9 November, Lively attended an event at New York City’s Empire State Building to celebrate the reopening of the US border to UK travellers following more than a year of restrictions because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In one photograph of her outfit from the evening shared to her Instagram, Lively wears a heart shaped ruby ring, outlined in diamonds. The ring, created by Retrouvaí, briefly appears in the music video as Swift tastes icing from the wedding cake.

A custom bridal gown

The music video also sees Swift take up the role of the bride wearing a lavish Nicole + Felicia Couture wedding gown. The tulle dress featured a bustier and a full skirt, adorned with a white floral train. She paired the dress with red Converse high-tops.

A bridal gown, in red

Her final look is a similar Nicole + Felicia creation, this time in a bright scarlet red. The designer said each gown was created using more than two thousand hand-crafted floral appliques, with flower buds created from organza and petals from tulle.

She accessorised the look with dangling Nickho Rey earrings and another Retrouvaí ring.

Seeing Swift in a wedding gown elicited a strong response from fans on social media, who implored her long-term partner, Joe Alwyn, to propose.

“Joe Alwyn, sir, try to understand the assignment please,” one person wrote alongside a still from the video where Swift poses as the bride.

“Joe Alwyn, if you don’t marry her, I will,” another wrote.

