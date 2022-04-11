The best family hotels in Mallorca 2022: Where to stay for kids activities and swimming pools

Mallorca is the ideal holiday destination for you and the kids. Restaurants where the staff will smile and coo at your little ones? Check. Balmy rather than bonkers-hot summer climate? Check. Sandy beaches with clean waters safe for swimming? Check, check, check.

Even better, this Mediterranean island is also home to dozens of family-friendly hotels. You’ll find it all here, from large five-stars that treat the kids like royalty, to beachfront all-inclusives running clubs for all ages tot to teen. And there’s no need to compromise either – some of Mallorca’s very best family hotels are in fact its best hotels full stop.

Here are our favourites for families of all ages.

The best family hotels in Mallorca are:

Neighbourhood: Puerto de Alcúdia

Opportunities for splashing around are plentiful at Zafiro Palace Alcúdia (Zafiro Palace Alcúdia)

A luxury hotel with an activities programme designed especially for the kids, this five-star in northern Mallorca makes it easy for parents to relax. Family swim-up suites can sleep up to six and have direct access to the water, while the kid’s pool has its own pirate ship, slides and playground. When the kids head to their dedicated kids clubs (for ages 4-16), parents can take a well-deserved break, hitting the spa or relaxing by the adults-only pool.

Price: Rooms from €256 (£214)

Book now

Neighbourhood: Deia

Kids can cook up a storm at La Residencia (La Residencia)

There’s tons for the kids to do at La Residencia, from walking the donkeys through the organic gardens for a picnic, to pottery and cookery workshops and tennis lessons with professional coaches. The kids club is open to children from four years upwards, while babysitting services or even a private nanny can be organised on request. Rooms are large enough to accommodate families of all sizes; some of the suites even have their own private plunge pools.

Price: Rooms from €834 (£697)

Book now

Neighbourhood: Es Portixol

Soak up the city vibes at Hotel Portixol (Hotel Portixol)

Palma is a laid-back city that welcomes all ages in its cafes and restaurants, and this boutique hotel is within easy walking distance of many of its best seafood joints which are handily clustered around the harbour right outside. The sands of sweeping Playa de Palma are a few minutes away, too, and the city centre is within walking distance. The chic pool area may tempt you to stay in and rooms are bright and breezy, many of them with private terraces.

Price: Rooms from €349 (£298)

Book now

Neighbourhood: Port de Sóller

Jumeirah Port Sóller Hotel & Spa is ideally located for exploring the neighbouring Tramuntana mountain range (Jumeirah Port Sóller Hotel & Spa)

Perched on a clifftop overlooking the beachy resort town of Port de Sóller, this luxurious hotel is a great base for both the beach and for exploring the Tramuntana mountains that rear up behind it – don’t miss taking the tram up to the picturesque town of Sóller. Back at the hotel, Barbaroja’s kids club has games and crafts for little ones (ages 3-12) and is free for guests up to two hours each day.

Price: Rooms from €619 (£517)

Book now

Neighbourhood: Cala d’Or

Get a fitness fix at ROBINSON Club Cala Serena (ROBINSON Club Cala Serena)

Kids need to blow off some steam? Book a break at this sports-focused hotel and you can get them playing tennis and football, mountain biking along the coast or even learning to ride a horse or scuba dive. There are also kids clubs for children aged three and above and babysitting can be arranged on request. Rooms are simple but spacious; all have balconies or terraces.

Price: Doubles from €397 (£332)

Book now

Neighbourhood: Calvià Beach

There’s buckets to do at this family-friendly resort hotel. Book one of the contemporary rooms in The Level and you’ll get an all-inclusive open bar and a private sundeck with outdoor pool (one of six the hotel has in total). Your smart bracelet, issued at check in, also gives you access to the resort’s Katmandu theme park and Katlantis Splash Park, plus Spain’s largest soft play area (ages 2-12).

Price: Rooms from €124 (£104)

Book now

Neighbourhood: Pollença

Family holidays don’t have to mean dialling down the lux factor (Son Brull)

Son Brull’s new Villa Suites are just the ticket for a superluxe family holiday – they each come with their own private pool and garden and have two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The hotel also has a large communal pool, plus a gourmet restaurant and spa. Kids over six can join the “multi-adventure camp” activities, which include kayaking, canyoning and zip wiring, while cots, baby baths and listeners are provided for babies, as well as a babysitting service.

Price: Rooms from €629 (£525)

Book now

Neighbourhood: Cala Bona

Bringing the baby? Tui’s Family Life Mallorca Mar has facilities and activities for even the smallest guests, including music and storytelling sessions and a crèche. Clubs for older kids (ages 3-15) run both day and night, and there’s a family show every evening to bring everyone together. Rooms are designed for families, with separate lounges and kitchenettes and the buffet restaurant has plenty of child-friendly options.

Price: Seven nights from €639pp (£534) all inclusive

Book now

