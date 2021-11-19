The best destinations to visit in 2022, according to National Geographic

National Geographic has revealed its best destinations to visit in 2022.

The “Best of World” list, comprised of 35 places, is split into five categories: Nature, Adventure, Culture, Sustainability and Family.

This year’s list also celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Unesco World Heritage Convention, with 14 World Heritage-designated sites featured.

The annual list, which selects “inspiring places, communities and experiences” was researched and written in collaboration with National Geographic Traveller (UK)’s international editorial teams.

According to the team, “National Geographic is rethinking what it means to be a traveller and the impact of those choices” in the wake of the pandemic.

“Whether it’s closer to home, exploring the UK and Europe, or focusing on journeys further afield to destinations that highlight sustainable, environmental and community initiatives, this year’s list gives us an opportunity to celebrate the world as we begin to emerge from the pandemic,” said Pat Riddell, editor of National Geographic Traveller (UK).

“Travel might be slow and cautious to begin with, and while there’s undoubtedly pent-up demand it’s also a chance to consider how and why we travel. These 35 destinations are a good starting place to plan your trips for 2022 and beyond.”

Here’s the list in full:

Jingmai Mountain, Yunnan, China

Tin Pan Alley, London, England

Hokkaido, Japan

Procida, Italy

Atlanta, Georgia, US

Oslo, Norway

Rome, Italy

Cairo, Egypt

Sustainability

Ruhr Valley, Germany

Parque Nacional Yasuni, Ecuador

Łódź, Poland

National Columbia Gorge Scenic Area, Oregon/Washington, US

Chimanimani National Park, Mozambique

Adelaide, Australia

Grenoble, France

Caprivi Strip, Namibia

Northern Minnesota, United States

Lake Baikal, Russia

Belize Maya Forest Reserve

Victoria, Australia

Kent, England

Seine River Bike Trail, France

Costa Rica

Nepisiguit Mi’gmaq Trail, New Brunswick, Canada

Palau

Arapahoe Basin, Colorado, US

Taghazout, Morocco

Chankillo, Peru

Danube River Cruise

Lycia, Turkey

Granada, Spain

Bonaire

Eastern Shore, Maryland, US

Nottinghamshire, England

Hadrian’s Wall, UK

