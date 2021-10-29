The best champagne deals for November 2021: Bottles that won’t break the bank

A glass of champagne is the epitome of celebration, whether it’s an anniversary with your significant other, a birthday toast, job promotion or any other milestone.

Thanks to its luxury status, the French beverage is an indulgent, and often expensive treat. However, there are plenty of deals now at both supermarkets – including Asda, Sainsbury’s, Waitrose and Morrisons – and wine specialists such as Laithwaites and Majestic.

We’ve picked the best deals, which range from individual bottles to cases of six or 12 that are perfect for dinner parties or celebrating with friends and family.

Featuring some of the most well-recognised champagne makers, including Laurent-Perrier, Taittinger and Veuve Clicquot, there’s something for everyone to enjoy while bagging a bargain.

For tried-and-tested bottles, check out our ​​guide to the best champagne to celebrate with on any occasion, too.

The best champagne deals for November 2021 are:

Veuve Clicquot Brut Yellow Label, 12%, 75cl, case of 6: Was £299.94, now £221.94, Majestic.co.uk

Yellow Label: Lemon, orange peel and green apple flavours (Majestic)

When you buy a case of six of the classic Veuve Clicquot brut champagne, you can save £30 at Majestic. Synonymous with luxury, it has a world-famous flavour of lemon, orange peel and green apples that are the perfect companion to canapés. Stock up your stash while it’s on offer, or split a case with friends.

Perrier-Jouet Grand Brut NV, 12%, 75cl: Was £45, now £29.99, Vivino.com

Perrier-Jouet: Fresh and crisp finish

Since its founding in 1811, Maison Perrier-Jouet has maintained its hallmark grape variety chardonnay. Enjoy fruit aromas with a fresh and crisp finish that demonstrates the luxurious taste of the champagne house. Perfect for a dinner party or soiree, we’d recommend pairing with cheeses or salmon canapés.

Lanson Le Black Label Brut: Biscuity finish (Sainsbury’s )

The brand of choice at Wimbledon for more than 25 years, Lanson is one of the UK’s most popular champagnes. Boasting vibrant aromas with notes of citrus and fruit, it’s complete with a biscuity finish. Team it with pork or shellfish for a party platter.

(IndyBest)

One of the few Champagne houses still owned and managed by the family whose name appears on the label, Taittinger is a classic Grand Marque bubbly. Light and refreshing on the palette, it is the perfect elegant glass to pair with a seafood feast, in particular smoked salmon.

(IndyBest)

Delightfully creamy and rich, this artisan Champagne holds its own against the heavyweights of the industry, like Veuve. The bubbly is complex, with tasting notes of red berry, peach, lemon with hints of creamy biscuit in the aroma.

(Waitrose & Partners )

This tipple from France’s bestselling champagne brand is exclusive to Waitrose and made solely from chardonnay grapes. This creates a lovely butterscotch and brioche taste that works perfectly with smoked salmon or Asian-style food.

