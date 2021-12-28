The best Boxing Day sales 2021 live now: Deals from Currys, Dunelm, Boots and more

Shop big offers across clothes, tech, toys, beauty, furniture, home appliances and more (The Independent )

Now that you’ve unwrapped all your gifts, eaten Christmas lunch and drunk all the sherry and mulled wine, the time has come to settle in for those glorious Twixmas days on the sofa and turn your attention to one of the biggest shopping events of the year: the Boxing Day sales.

Whether you’ve got some Christmas money burning a hole in your pocket or want to finally invest in those trainers, that coffee machine or the mattress that you’ve had your eye on, the sale sees all our favourite retailers getting involved – from Amazon, Currys and Argos to John Lewis & Partners and Zara.

One of the best times to bag a bargain, we’re on hand to bring you the very best deals and discounts across clothes, beauty, tech, toys, home appliances and more. Much like last year – due to the coronavirus pandemic – much of the event is taking place online with big-name brands slashing prices on its end of year stock.

Throughout the day, the IndyBest team will be handpicking offers on big-ticket items from the likes of Apple, Simba, Asos, Shark plus plenty more so you don’t have to waste any time scrolling.

Whether you’re after a Dyson vacuum cleaner, a sparkly dress for New Year celebrations, a Fitbit, Nintendo Switch console or Apple AirPods, follow along for our live coverage of the hottest deals as they drop.

Good morning shoppers Hello and welcome back to our live coverage of the 2021 Boxing Day sales. If you're in the mood to shop, you're in the right place as we'll be bringing you deals and discounts across clothes, beauty, tech, toys, home appliance and plenty more. From Boots and Currys to John Lewis & Partners, Zara and Asos, this year's sales are not to be missed. Without further ado, let's getting shopping! Daisy Lester 28 December 2021 08:40 Daisy Lester 27 December 2021 19:00 1640628043 Snap up these discounted Nintendo Switch consoles in the Boxing Day sales If you’re into gaming, you’ll be eagerly anticipating a Nintendo Switch saving, on both the console and game bundles, and here at IndyBest we’re always keen to keep an eye out for the best deals. To save you from scrolling, we’ve found a stellar offer on the Nintendo Switch for you to snap up, with a saving of £20. It usually retails at £279 and as offers on the top gadget are rare, we think that’s a decent Boxing Day price tag. (Nintendo) As gaming consoles go, deals and discounts on the Nintendo Switch are few and far between. But we’ve just spotted that you can save £20 on the device right now thanks to Currys Boxing Day sale. This package includes the device and Switch dock in black and the contrasting Joy-Con controllers that allow for individual or two-player action. From long car journeys to commuting, play on the go with up to nine hours of battery life. Shop more Nintendo Switch offers below Daisy Lester 27 December 2021 18:00 1640624449 Get the iPhone 13 pro at half price with Three’s Boxing Day sale Looking to upgrade your phone for 2022? Three has launched a raft of Boxing Day offers, knocking up to 50 per cent off the first six months of a contract on a range of new devices. Right now, you can grab the Apple iPhone 13 pro 128GB with unlimited data and unlimited minutes for an upfront payment of £69, then get six months at half price – that’s £35.50 per month. Apple iPhone 13 pro 128GB: Was £71 per month, now £35.50 per month, Three.co.uk Three is offering the latest iPhone at half price for the first six months of a contract as part of it’s Boxing Day sale. While there is an upfront cost of £69 on the 128GB pro model, you still get unlimited texts, calls and fast 5G data. Plus, you’ll also receive three months of Apple TV when you seal the deal. In our iPhone 13 pro review, our in house expert praised the new camera, saying “the swathe of photographic improvements alone are worth upgrading for, made possible by a faster processor and better camera sensors.” Daisy Lester 27 December 2021 17:00 1640622649 How to get a free Chromebook with EE Looking to upgrade your laptop? EE has launched a seriously impressive deal as part of its Boxing Day sale, which means you can get one for free. Yes, you did read that correctly. Courtesy of the mobile network operator, right now you can claim a Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 4, worth a whopping £299 (Samsung.com) on the house when you purchase one of the brand’s flagship smartphones. The offer is available to anyone who pops either a Galaxy S21 or S20 in their online shopping basket but you’ll need to be quick if you want to get your hands on one because the deal is expected to end on 27 December. Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 4: Was £299, now free with phone contract, EE.com Find out everything you need to know about the deal below: Daisy Lester 27 December 2021 16:30 1640620843 The Selfridges Boxing Day sale is here From designer clothing and tech to beauty and homewares, Selfridges has it all. For the luxury retailer’s Boxing Day sale, prices have been slashed across its lines meaning it’s your best chance to save on pricier items. (Selfridges) We’re big fans of skincare brand Kiehl’s here at IndyBest and if you’re looking to introduce the man in your life (or yourself) to the brand, this gift set is a great place to start. Including a men’s scrub, moisture treatment and face wash, they’ll be all set for more radiant looking skin. Le Creuset cast iron casserole dish: Was £250, now £200, Selfridges.com (Selfridges) Le Creuset is a kitchen status symbol for good reason. The brand’s cast iron dish earned the top spot in our round-up of the best casserole dishes with our tester saying they were “instantly smitten.” They added: “It can be used on all hobs as well as in the grill and oven, and we found its handy shape meant we reached for it again and again.” Daisy Lester 27 December 2021 16:00 1640619049 The best books to buy in the Waterstones Boxing Day sale If you’re planning to enter 2022 with a reading list packed full of tomes you just can’t put down, high street stalwart Waterstones has got you covered with its impressive winter sale. From cookbooks and memoirs to non-fiction and poetry, the retailer is offering up to 75 per cent off some of the greatest titles we’ve come across. So, whatever you’re in the mood for, we’re confident that you’ll find your next favourite book. ‘Ottolenghi Test Kitchen: Shelf Love’ cookbook by Yotam Ottolenghi, Noor Murad and Ottolenghi Test Kitchen, published by Ebury Press: Was £25, now £21.99, Waterstones.com (Waterstones ) Looking to improve your kitchen skills in the new year? Then snap up this top-rated book, which focuses on cooking flavoursome dishes with minimum stress and fuss. Featuring in our guide to the best gifts for foodies, our tester said: “This book is ideal for any keen cook that also likes the option of substituting a thing or two, and gives you the skills to learn how to use all the odd bits and bobs left in your cupboards and fridge.” ‘A Promised Land’ by Barack Obama, published by Viking: Was £35, now £17.50, Waterstones.com In March, we wrote a guide to what the IndyBest team enjoyed reading in lockdown and our senior production journalist picked this. They said that “nothing has soothed me more than A Promised Land. Not only is it ridiculously easy to munch up due to the former president’s almost superhuman clarity, but it also has the ultimate comforting quality: there are no surprises.” Daisy Lester 27 December 2021 15:30 1640618209 Save up to 30% on Converse at Office Looking to upgrade your kicks? You’re in luck as Office is offering up to 30 per cent off selected Converse designs in the shoe retailer’s Boxing Day sale. Converse all star hi 70s trainers, terracotta pink: Was £74.99, now £50, Office.co.uk This retro-inspired pair come in a lovely terracotta pink colourway that screams summer. Mostly in keeping with the trainer’s classic style, the slightly chunkier sole gives them a contemporary spin. They get extra kudos for being made from recycled canvas. Converse all star life hi trainers black blue egret: Was £69.99, now £45, Office.co.uk We love the extra detailing on this pair of black chunky high top Converse, currently reduced by more than 30 per cent.. Boasting a blue upper sole as well as a blue floral printed logo and back seam, the Converse are ideal for teaming with jeans. Daisy Lester 27 December 2021 15:16 1640613649 Sleep easy with these Boxing Day mattress deals It’s safe to say a lumpy bumpy mattress isn’t calling anyone into bed, no matter how nice your bedspread, pillows and sheets are. Usually costing anywhere from a couple of hundred to over a thousand pounds, this bedroom necessity isn’t the most purse-friendly purchase. But – thanks to the Boxing Day sales – you may be able to get more for your money and we’ve spotted some of our favourite mattress retailers slashing their prices by the hundreds. With the likes of Emma, Simba and Eve, to name only a few, all having joined in with the festive discounting, we’ve handpicked the creme de la creme of mattress bargains for 2021. Daisy Lester 27 December 2021 14:00 1640611693 Stock up at Superdrug in the Boxing Day sales Superdrug is a go-to for all things beauty, cosmetics and fragrances and its Boxing Day sale is not to be missed. Here’s what we’re filling out baskets with. Revolution forever flawless brush collection: Was £35, now £10, Superdrug.com (Superdrug ) You can save more than 50 per cent right now on this brush set from Revolution. Comprising of seven make-up brushes for foundation, eyes and cheeks, as well as a beauty blender and eyebrow brush, it has everything you need for a flawless finish. Paco Rabanne lady million eau de parfum giftset: Was £66, now £42, Superdrug.co.uk (Superdrug ) Treat a loved one (of yourself, we won’t judge) to this Paco Rabanne perfume gift set, now just £42. Including a body lotion and travel spray, the scent boasts a notes of bitter orange, raspberry, amber and honey. Daisy Lester 27 December 2021 13:28

