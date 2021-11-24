The Best Black Friday 2021 Voucher Codes and Offers

Black Friday is just around the corner and retailers have already joined in the biggest sale of the year by announcing early deals and warm-up discounts. With the amount of offers increasing every day, it is already possible to find great deals on all sorts of products from TVs, laptops and gaming consoles to clothing, beauty and home appliances.

Thanks to The Independent Voucher Codes , you can enjoy even bigger discounts during the Black Friday sale this year. Whether it’s a flat 15 per cent off, free delivery, a free gift or an extra 10 per cent off sale items, there are plenty of ways you can save money while treating yourself or getting all the right essentials. Additionally, since many of the vouchers below are exclusive to us, you won’t find them anywhere else.

This year we expect yet another record-breaking Black Friday. To help you navigate through the best vouchers, we rounded up a list of our best exclusive codes. Take the stress out of shopping, avoid the queues, and shop cosily from the comfort of your own home.

Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury is a well-known brand among make-up artists and influencers for its great skincare and flawless looks. If you want that plump, dewy skin for yourself without spending a fortune, take advantage of this offer for 30 per cent off selected kits this Black Friday .

Stock up your fridge just in time for Christmas and celebrate with friends and family. Beer hawk offers a wide selection of mixed cases, kegs and even gifts for beer lovers. What’s more you can now get £50 off all PerfectDraft Machine bundles this Black Friday .

T.M. Lewin

If you’re looking to refresh your workwear, then T.M. Lewin is the right choice for you. From carefully curated shirts and suits to expertly tailored trousers and knitwear, the brand offers the ultimate style in men’s fashion. Take advantage of the Black Friday sale and save 15 per cent when you spend £160 .

The winter holidays are just around the corner and Boohoo made it easier to stay warm and stylish this season. Get an extra 15 per cent off tops, denim and plus-size fashion with this boohoo discount code and have your items delivered just in time straight to your doorstep.

If you’re looking for the perfect items that will help you enjoy the great outdoors and not worry about the weather, Regatta has a solution for all ages and sizes, whether it’s waterproof jackets, fleeces, walking boots or tents. Grab an extra 10 per cent off sustainable collections with this discount code .

Feel Unique

Feel Unique is here to help you look your best with a wide range of skincare, make-up and fragrances to help you achieve that picture perfect look. And while you’re at it, get 33 per cent off your purchase plus 3 for 2 on selected items and free gifts with this offer .

Keep family and friends close this holiday season. Portal from Facebook is a tool for smart video calling with WhatsApp or Messenger with friends and family even if they don’t have Portal. Get up to £90 off Portal devices with our Black Friday offer.

Buyagift is the go-to place when looking for experiences that you’ll never forget. Whether you’re solo or hoping to make memories with the family and friends, here you’ll find great holiday gifts and experiences while taking advantage of 24 per cent off all experiences with this exclusive Buyagift discount code .

Secret Sales

Secret Sales is a globally unique discount only marketplace platform, fast becoming the number one destination to uncover must-have fashion styles, homeware essentials and luxury cosmetics at affordable prices. Save up to 70 per cent off fashion, footwear and accessories with this offer.

Cult Beauty

Home to beauty’s biggest names and best-kept secrets, Cult Beauty is on a mission to curate a beauty Hall of Fame, and prides itself on hand-picking only the most effective, high-performing heroes from each brand. Discover spectacular beauty gifts in Cult Beauty’s Christmas shop, plus enjoy 15 per cent off your first order .

With a slow but steady drop in temperature, your car might need a little extra TLC. Book MOT test checks or get special accessories this November at Kwik Fit. This Black Friday, save 15 per cent on Continental tyres with this discount code.

For even more inspiration and discount codes, browse through our Black Friday Sales page .

Our vouchers are typically active for a limited time only and will not last forever. If you find that the discount code you’re looking for is no longer available, we have hundreds of alternatives to browse.

