The best Aldi Specialbuys to have on your radar this week

If you’ve ever shopped at Aldi, it’s likely that you’ll be familiar with its middle aisle, which has earned the budget supermarket a cult following in recent years.

Home to what Aldi calls its “Specialbuys”, it’s filled with practically everything you could ever need, from cordless vacuum cleaners to silk pillowcases, fancy pet beds and even barbecues.

Delivering an exciting mix of great-value products that cover a wide range of activities and hobbies, such as sports, camping, DIY, beauty and much, much more, the bargain buys are available to purchase in Aldi stores.

But, if you fancy skipping the queues and being first in line, you can also shop many of these deals online through the supermarket’s website too. By shopping online, you get to check out which products are up for grabs before they land in stores – which usually happens every Thursday and Sunday – and order them up to a week in advance.

This week, the retailer is stepping up with a host of products designed to spruce up your outdoor space, from garden furniture to decking and stylish textiles to create a cosy nook.

But, if you want to get your hands on something, you’re going to have to act quick, because once these Specialbuys sell out, they are gone.

To help you decide which products to add to your shopping basket, we’ve rounded up our picks from Aldi’s latest arrivals.

Aldi Specialbuys FAQS

What days are Aldi special buys?

The budget supermarket launches new Specialbuys every week on Thursday and Sunday morning.

What time do Aldi special buys go online?

The time that these items become available to purchase online depends on which day they are launching. Aldi Specialbuys launching on Thursdays can be bought at 8am, while Sunday’s deals are available from 10am.

What happens to unsold Aldi specials?

If in the rare instance that some items are leftover, they will remain on sale until they are sold out. There is also a chance that some Specialbuys could be discounted every four to six weeks, depending on how much stock is remaining.

How does Aldi’s special buys work?

Aldi’s special deals are sold on a first-come, first-served basis, so shoppers need to be one of the first online, or through store doors, to ensure they get their hands on their item of choice. You can either buy direct from your local store the day they go on sale, or order from the online shop.

The supermarket delivers an exciting mix of top-quality, great-value products that cover a wide range of activities and hobbies, such as sports, camping, DIY, beauty and much more.

Can you pre-order Aldi special buys?

Yes. Shoppers can place an online order for any Specialbuy items up to a week in advance. However, the products will not be dispatched until the launch date.

Does Aldi repeat special buys?

Due to increasing popularity, many of the supermarket’s deals sell out within a matter of minutes. But, fear not, because you could get another chance to snap one up if you miss out. While some of Aldi’s Specialbuys are limited-run and only launch at a specific time of year, some are brought back owing to popular demand, such as its famous Gardenline egg chair, which has sold out every time it has been relaunched.

Gardenline oxidised fire globe: £94.99, Aldi.co.uk

As the evenings draw longer and the weather warms, there’s no better time to invest in a fire pit that’ll keep you toasty during your summer gatherings and parties, and Aldi’s rustic offering is utterly charming. Eagle eyed shoppers may have noticed it’s striking resemblance to La Hacienda’s much more expensive leaf outdoor fire globe (£149, Homebase.co.uk), which featured in our best fire pits round-up. But of course Aldi’s offering is over £50 cheaper – would we expect anything less from our favourite budget supermarket though?

Pre-order now

Trampolines can come in way above the £100 mark, making this 4.5ft bouncer an absolute steal – we’d recommend hopping to it while it’s still in stock. Built with hardy galvanised steel and little ones’ safety in mind, parents can rest easy thanks to the net enclosure providing added protection, while the springs are covered with foam too, allowing for hours of happy, safe and secure jumping.

Pre-order now

Gardenline rope coffee 3 piece set: £199.99, Aldi.co.uk

Chic and understated with its slate gray rope-style detailing, this three piece set could lend itself to reading in the conservatory or socialising in the garden on sunny afternoons. Aluminium, UV resistant and with removable, washable cushions for extra comfort, we can see the little table being just the right size for alfresco breakfasts for one.

Pre-order now

Gardenline beige pop up gazebo: £79.99, Aldi.co.uk

No garden soiree or impromptu barbecue is complete without one of these protective and decorative features. Whether you’re looking for shade during sunny spells or your party risks being pooped by April showers, a gazebo is a great garden addition to have on hand.

Aldi’s gazebo with a cool built in bar was a total sell-out earlier this year, and while this cream coloured design is aching in the bar department, it does have the huge advantage of being a pop-up, which means you can whip it out at the 11th hour.

Pre-order now

Gardenline contemporary garden coffee set: £379.99, Aldi.co.uk

The right seating can totally transform your outdoor space. Just like the coffee set (£199, Aldi.co.uk) this swanky four seater has been padded out with extras, from plush looking cushions and is UV protected too. Another understated buy, its muted colourway, rattan styling and wood toned legs make this set look far more luxe than its price suggests.

Pre-order now

