'The Batman' Sees Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne Teaming Up With Zoë Kravitz's Catwoman; New Details Revealed!

Fresh footage from The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne is here and it’s all about “The Bat and The Cat”. The film that features a bunch of Gotham City villains might also give the caped crusader an unlikely ally. New details from the film suggest that Zoë Kravitz’s Selina Kyle aka Catwoman will team up with Batman.

The latest The Batman trailer gives us our closest look at Kravitz’s Catwoman by far. It also reveals that they have common goals for the city. As they face off with each other whilst flirting, each trying to figure the other out, they reluctantly team up and we get quite a few glimpses of them working together. “Who are you under there? What are you hiding?” says Kravitz hinting at their mutual distrust. Meanwhile, Paul Dano’s Riddler is having a blast, quite literally as he blows up parts of Gotham City.

Check out the latest trailer for The Batman here:

The relationship between Batman and Catwoman is iconic so their onscreen pairing is one of the most anticipated parts of the upcoming DC film. This is also an important reminder that The Batman is also an origin story for Catwoman, depicting Selina Kyle’s transformation into the character. So while she’s wondering who Batman is, she is also wondering who she is herself. The trailer also further reveals that The Riddler who is called Edward Nashton in the film has bone to pick with the Waynes and doesn’t mind burning the city down in the process.

SEE ALSO: ‘The Batman’: Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne Isn’t The “Playboy Version” Says Director

Warner Bros. also dropped a poster that further teases that Batman and Catwoman are two sides of the same coin.

Apart from Pattinson, Kravitz and Dano, The Batman will feature Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as the Penguin and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone. The film is written by director Matt Reeves and Peter Craig.

The Batman arrives in theatres in March 2022 and on HBO Max in April 2022.

SEE ALSO: Robert Pattison Starrer ‘The Batman’ Will Release On HBO Max In April 2022

Cover image: Warner Bros.

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : 'The Batman' Sees Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne Teaming Up With Zoë Kravitz's Catwoman; New Details Revealed!