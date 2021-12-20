'The Batman': Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne Isn't The “Playboy Version” Says Director; New Images Revealed

The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson is the next best DC film set to release in 2022. Directed by Matt Reeves, the film will follow an edgier Bruce Wayne as he goes up against some of the most dangerous villains in Gotham City. In fact, Reeves says that the Dark Knight we’ll meet in the movie draws inspiration from the late ’90s icon Kurt Cobain. New stills from the upcoming movie confirm this while offering a closer look at the newest version of Batman.

The images unveiled exclusively on Empire Magazine see Pattinson as a soaked Bruce Wayne and in the Batsuit, complete with the D.I.Y Bat logo. Check out the photos here:

Source: Empire

Source: Empire

In his interview with Empire, director Matt Reeves revealed an interesting Nirvana connection. The band’s song “Something In The Way” was used in the film’s teaser trailer. He also compared Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne to Kurt Cobain who was the band’s front man, revealing that this version won’t be a playboy or a socialite, but a recluse.

“When I write, I listen to music, and as I was writing the first act, I put on Nirvana’s Something In The Way. That’s when it came to me that, rather than make Bruce Wayne, the playboy version we’ve seen before, there’s another version who had gone through a great tragedy and become a recluse. So, I started making this connection to Gus Van Sant’s Last Days, and the idea of this fictionalised version of Kurt Cobain being in this kind of decaying manor,” said the director.

“He’s also got that Kurt Cobain thing, where he looks like a rock star, but you also feel like he could be a recluse,” he added.

We already know that Pattinson’s Batman is going to be very different from previous versions. For starters, he’s a younger Batman, he makes his own tech and Bat gadgets for the most part and he’s a bit of a goth from what we’ve seen so far. This makes for an darkly interesting portrayal that the actor will no doubt nail.

The Batman casts Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman, Paul Dano’s Riddler and Colin Farrell’s Penguin. Andy Serkis’s Alfred and more alongside Pattinson. The film releases on March 4, 2022.

