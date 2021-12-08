'The Batman' Actor Colin Farrell To Reprise His Penguin Character In A Spinoff Series

Irish actor Colin Farrell, who is all set to make his DC debut with Matt Reeves upcoming movie ‘The Batman’ has also bagged another project. According to a report in Variety, the 45-year-old talented actor will be reprising the role of Penguin in HBO Max’s ‘The Batman’ spinoff series. The report also suggests that the series will focus on Oswald Cobblepot aka Penguin’s character and revolve around his rise to power in the Gotham criminal underworld.

Penned by Lauren LeFranc, the spinoff series which has been in development since September has finally found some momentum in form of Farrell. While Reeves and ‘The Batman’ producer Dylan Clark have come on-board as executive producers for the spinoff series, the addition of Farrell has surely got many fans excited.

With a couple of blockbuster projects like ‘Daredevil’, ‘In Bruges’, ‘The Lobster’ and others under his belt, in addition to many television series, Farrell’s glimpse in Reeves’ ‘The Batman’ managed to impress the audience. On the other hand, DC has been busy working on a couple of spinoff series like ‘The Suicide Squad’, John Cena’s ‘Peacemaker’, Gotham City Police Department along with ‘Green Lantern’ and ‘Justice League Dark’ reported to be in early development stages.

While Robert Pattinson’s never-seen-before avatar in Reeves’ upcoming movie ‘The Batman’ has already created a strong buzz on the internet, the action-thriller is all set to release in cinema halls on March 4, 2022. Apart from Pattinson and Farrell, ‘The Batman’ will also feature Zoë Kravitz, Andy Serkis, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright and Peter Sarsgaard in pivotal roles. And if reports making rounds on the internet are to be believed then Reeves is all set to introduce the audience to a younger version of the Caped Crusader.

