'The Batman 2' Is Officially Happening With Robert Pattinson Returning As Caped Crusader And Fans Can't Handle It

Posted on April 27, 2022 0 Comments0

It is confirmed, Robert Pattinson and Matt Reeves are all set to take audience back to Gotham as The Batman 2 has officially been greenlit. The announcement was made during the CinemaCon 2022 as Warner Bros. took the stage to share its upcoming slate of movies. The Batman released in March this year after several Covid-related delays but still scored the biggest box office debut of 2022 and has currently grossed over $758 million worldwide. The movie also garnered widespread critical acclaim especially Pattinson’s performance and Reeves’ direction.

SEE ALSO: ‘The Batman’ Review: Robert Pattinson-led Neo-Noir Detective Thriller Is Here To Reinvent The Dark Knight

At Warner Bro’s CinemaCon panel, the studio announced The Batman 2 has officially been greenlit and will be moving forward. Matt Reeves will return to direct, while Robert Pattinson will take on the screen again as the Dark Knight. During the announcement , Reeves said that he is “excited to jump back into this world, but more on that at a future CinemaCon.” The studio has been tight lipped about any further developments about the movie.

Reeves and Pattinson had often expressed their desire to make a sequel to The Batman. Reeves had also said that he would also like to set up an entire batverse. As the announcement was made fans went crazy and left their reactions. Take a look at some of the reactions.

SEE ALSO: ‘The Batman’ Drops Deleted Joker Scene Revealing Barry Keoghan And Robert Pattinson In Arkham; Watch

SEE ALSO: ‘The Batman’ Makers Leave Riddler-style Riddle For Fans To Decipher; Hints At Possible Sequel

John Colin

I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.
View all posts

Source Link : 'The Batman 2' Is Officially Happening With Robert Pattinson Returning As Caped Crusader And Fans Can't Handle It

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *