'The Batman 2' Is Officially Happening With Robert Pattinson Returning As Caped Crusader And Fans Can't Handle It

It is confirmed, Robert Pattinson and Matt Reeves are all set to take audience back to Gotham as The Batman 2 has officially been greenlit. The announcement was made during the CinemaCon 2022 as Warner Bros. took the stage to share its upcoming slate of movies. The Batman released in March this year after several Covid-related delays but still scored the biggest box office debut of 2022 and has currently grossed over $758 million worldwide. The movie also garnered widespread critical acclaim especially Pattinson’s performance and Reeves’ direction.

SEE ALSO: ‘The Batman’ Review: Robert Pattinson-led Neo-Noir Detective Thriller Is Here To Reinvent The Dark Knight

At Warner Bro’s CinemaCon panel, the studio announced The Batman 2 has officially been greenlit and will be moving forward. Matt Reeves will return to direct, while Robert Pattinson will take on the screen again as the Dark Knight. During the announcement , Reeves said that he is “excited to jump back into this world, but more on that at a future CinemaCon.” The studio has been tight lipped about any further developments about the movie.

Reeves and Pattinson had often expressed their desire to make a sequel to The Batman. Reeves had also said that he would also like to set up an entire batverse. As the announcement was made fans went crazy and left their reactions. Take a look at some of the reactions.

SEE ALSO: ‘The Batman’ Drops Deleted Joker Scene Revealing Barry Keoghan And Robert Pattinson In Arkham; Watch

my the batman 2 has been announced pic.twitter.com/JlYrLhMtWB — Letterboxd (@letterboxd) April 26, 2022

The Batman sequel has been officially announced at CinemaCon! Matt Reeves & the whole cast will return. pic.twitter.com/7KwhDCyj3n — The Art of The Batman (@thebatfilm) April 26, 2022

The Batman 2

Penguin HBO Max

Riddler Year One

Arkham Series The Batman’s multi media universe is in full swing pic.twitter.com/KegESOVdUP — VENGEANCE🦇 (@Bat_Source) April 26, 2022

me when the batman 2 is announced tomorrow pic.twitter.com/R1mqAklUZH — ً (@dcviIsadvocate) April 26, 2022

Patiently waiting on The Batman 2 sequel announcement. #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/6mfmWAlDHh — Breaking News for DC Fans (@DCBreakingNews) April 26, 2022

WE ARE GETTING THE BATMAN 2

pic.twitter.com/Xd0oYdoPGd — mabel (@starrypattinson) April 26, 2022

ME AFTER HEARING THE BATMAN 2 IS CONFIRMED WITH MATT REEVES AND ROBERT PATTINSON RETURNING pic.twitter.com/OWj63K1F8u — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) April 26, 2022

“Matt Reeves, Rob Pattinson and the entire team will be taking audiences back to Gotham with The Batman 2,” said Warner Bros. movie chief Toby Emmerich at CinemaCon” IM SO HAPPY!!! #TheBatman 2 is coming!! pic.twitter.com/3NPWSBPlJe — RoBat (@Monsieur_HJ) April 26, 2022

I NEED ROBIN INTRODUCED IN BATMAN 2 I NEED ROBIN INTRODUCED IN BATMAN 2 I NEED— pic.twitter.com/X9k6q8hEP8 — Andy Boi (@ItsMeAndyBoi) April 26, 2022

I’ll trust Matt Reeves in whatever direction he wants to go.

But personally, I’m really hoping for Hush in The Batman 2. pic.twitter.com/zK4ssREtp7 — Stephanie Green 💜 (@The_Spoiler15) April 26, 2022

my the batman 2 has been announced pic.twitter.com/JlYrLhMtWB — Letterboxd (@letterboxd) April 26, 2022

SEE ALSO: ‘The Batman’ Makers Leave Riddler-style Riddle For Fans To Decipher; Hints At Possible Sequel

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : 'The Batman 2' Is Officially Happening With Robert Pattinson Returning As Caped Crusader And Fans Can't Handle It