The Art of Shaving’s holiday shop is the perfect place for self-care gifts this Christmas

With the surge in available at-home grooming products, selecting the right tools is no easy task. You’re looking to raise your shave game for a closer cut with less irritation. You want quality products and a routine that’s personalised for your skin and facial hair types. You’re also looking to bring an element of luxury with you every time you step into the bathroom. Where to look?

There’s one brand that stands out from the crowd: The Art of Shaving. While it needs little introduction, for the uninitiated, the brand is on a mission to help bring the barbershop home. With its luxury shaving, beard, and skincare accessories, it encourages you to spend a few extra minutes indulging in some much-needed me-time when you’re getting ready in the morning, upgrading your grooming experience from dreaded routine to soothing ritual.

According to the Master Barbers at The Art of Shaving, there are 4 Elements of The Perfect ShaveTM which work together to provide optimal results. Step one: use a high-quality pre-shave oil ($15, Theartofshaving.com) to prep and soften the beard. Step two: lather up with shaving cream ($28, Theartofshaving.com) and brush ($60, Theartofshaving.com) to gently exfoliate the skin. Step three: shave with the grain using your sharpest razor ($60, Theartofshaving.com). And finally, step four: moisturise skin with an after-shave balm ($15, Theartofshaving.com).

As we approach the holiday season, the brand is not only helping to provide the Perfect ShaveTM, but it’s also playing Santa’s little helper by delivering well-thought-out, beautifully packaged gift sets, no matter your budget. So, if you’re looking for an indulgent present for the (notoriously difficult to buy for) man in your life, then you’ve come to the right place.

We’ve handpicked a selection of our favorite products from The Art of Shaving which are sure to encourage the lucky recipient to elevate their self-care routine. Happy holidays!

(The Art of Shaving)

For a pick that highlights the brand’s trademarked 4 Elements of the Perfect ShaveTM, this curated sandalwood set is where it’s at. Within the bundle, your loved one will receive everything they need for a closer shave without skin irritation, including pre-shave oil, shaving cream, shaving brush and after-shave balm.

Known for its hydrating properties, the sandalwood essential oil used in The Art of Shaving’s products is 100 per cent sustainably sourced from Australia’s Gibson Desert. It has a warm, masculine scent and will help nourish dry skin in no time – perfect for winter. The products are clinically and dermatologically tested for sensitive skin, and best of all, come gorgeously packaged, ready to wrap and put under the tree!

Buy now

(The Art of Shaving)

Buying for someone who shaves daily? Enter the iconic duo kit. Featuring the brand’s best-selling Sandalwood Shaving Cream and its signature Shaving Brush, this classic pair works together to create a rich lather that softens beard hair to make shaving much easier.

Need more convincing? Only a fingerful of shaving cream is needed with each shave, so a little goes a long way. Plus, the shaving brush has been designed to gently exfoliate the skin, leaving it smoother and more refined. What more could your loved one ask for?

Buy now

(The Art of Shaving)

Whether they’re still rocking a lockdown beard or have always preferred a bit of stubble, facial hair aficionados will love unwrapping this gift set on Christmas morning. They’ll receive a three-step beard care routine – including a beard wash to scrub away impurities, beard conditioner to nourish and soften hair and a sandalwood beard oil to relieve dry skin and beard itch – that will give them a healthier beard and the perfect barbershop look wherever they are.

The Art of Shaving has really considered every detail of this kit, conveniently packaging the products in a stylish black travel bag. At just $40, it is the perfect stocking stuffer or Secret Santa gift for the bearded man in your life.

Buy now

(The Art of Shaving)

The ideal gift for the man on the go. With all 4 Elements of the Perfect ShaveTM (pre-shave oil, shaving cream, shaving brush and an after-shave balm), as well as a sleek, jet black razor, the travel kit lets your loved one bring the barbershop with him everywhere he goes.

TSA-approved and packaged in a sharp black wash bag, the set was designed for easy transport. Go all out and make sure the traveller in your life looks his best on the road – whether he’s about to give a big presentation or relax on the beach. Travel kits are also available in lavender and unscented.

Buy now

For more self-care gifting ideas, head to The Art of Shaving now

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link The Art of Shaving’s holiday shop is the perfect place for self-care gifts this Christmas