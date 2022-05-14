'The Archies': Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor & Agastya Nanda Teaser Brings The Nepotism Debate Back; Here's Proof

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, who is known for making entertaining blockbusters like ‘Gully Boy’, ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’, ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’, and many others, recently dropped the first look and teaser of her next project, The Archies. While the teaser of the upcoming live-action musical set in the 1960s has impressed many, it’s the cast of the movie that has come under the scanner.

With well known star kids: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda, roped in to essay lead roles of Veronica, Betty and Archie, respectively, the Zoya Akhtar directorial’s teaser has sparked the nepotism debate on social media once again and these tweets are proof.

While many renowned celebrities and fans have come out in support of the movie and expressed their excitement for the upcoming movie, the teaser and first poster of ‘The Archies’ seems to serve as another hot topic for debate.

Meanwhile, the Zoya Akhtar directorial will mark the much-awaited Bollywood debut of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana, along with Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda, who also come from well known Bollywood families.

Apart from the leading trio, ‘The Archies’ which is based on iconic comic character Archie and his gang, will also stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina in significant roles. The much-awaited project will release on Netflix in 2023.

Cover Image: Twitter

