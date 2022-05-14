'The Archies': Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor & Agastya Nanda Teaser Brings The Nepotism Debate Back; Here's Proof

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, who is known for making entertaining blockbusters like ‘Gully Boy’, ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’, ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’, and many others, recently dropped the first look and teaser of her next project, The Archies. While the teaser of the upcoming live-action musical set in the 1960s has impressed many, it’s the cast of the movie that has come under the scanner.

With well known star kids: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda, roped in to essay lead roles of Veronica, Betty and Archie, respectively, the Zoya Akhtar directorial’s teaser has sparked the nepotism debate on social media once again and these tweets are proof.

the Justice League of Nepotism https://t.co/4E6LwN2OpY — Advit (@rebelmooned) May 14, 2022

Given the fact that Netflix is the most expensive OTT platform in India, it needs to have top tier Indian content to compel people to pay a premium for it. Funding pet projects of Bollywood families is not it, boss. International corp feeding the nepotism circle. Pathetic. https://t.co/bC4elEagWZ — Burnard Rodri (@rodri_goad) May 14, 2022

Can one imagine how talentless and useless one has to be to become a movie actor or actress just because “mere papa / mummy bhi the”. And how many talented people get left out because of these celeb kids. Heights of nepotism in India. https://t.co/4hshEzlwL7 — Sanatan Shakti Singh (@SanatanShantiOm) May 14, 2022

Star kids getting a nice platform. Good to see @NetflixIndia acting as a platform for nepotism. https://t.co/ygWF1Zcj7J — Sreemoy Talukdar (@sreemoytalukdar) May 14, 2022

#Nepotism

A new virus is coming hope you all take vaccines on time pic.twitter.com/c1aSdx2NuK — न्यूटन चाचा😂 (@eye_shark_nutan) May 14, 2022

Wait, what!

I didn’t realise these kids were even Indians..Basically a film for everyone with a surname. Nice!#TheArchies https://t.co/9aQp8Nnfv6 — Prathyusha Parakala (@PrathyushaCFA18) May 14, 2022

This movie is based on Real life Nepotism !!#thearchies https://t.co/Lwcj9rbmvY — Pooja Ghosh (@poojaghosh23) May 14, 2022

While many renowned celebrities and fans have come out in support of the movie and expressed their excitement for the upcoming movie, the teaser and first poster of ‘The Archies’ seems to serve as another hot topic for debate.

Meanwhile, the Zoya Akhtar directorial will mark the much-awaited Bollywood debut of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana, along with Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda, who also come from well known Bollywood families.

Apart from the leading trio, ‘The Archies’ which is based on iconic comic character Archie and his gang, will also stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina in significant roles. The much-awaited project will release on Netflix in 2023.

