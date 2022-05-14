'The Archies': Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor And Agastya Nanda's Debut Movie To Release On Netflix In 2023; See Teaser

With Bollywood all geared up to welcome the next generation of actors, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar has finally shared the first look of her much-talked-about upcoming project ‘The Archies’ starring Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda. Taking to social media, Akhtar shared the first look of her film and wrote, “Get ready to take a trip down memory lane ’cause The Archies is coming soon only on @netflix_in.”

While renowned celebrities like Karan Johar, Rhea Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Aditi Rao Hydari, Navya Nanda and many others expressed their excitement about the upcoming movie by posting adorable comments on Zoya Akhtar’s post, Netflix too joined the bandwagon by dropping the first official teaser of ‘The Archies’ on their official handle. “The sun is out, the news is out! Come meet your new friends. Presenting to you the cast of The Archies, directed by the fantastic Zoya Akhtar,” they captioned the post.

While Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana is all set to make her Bollywood debut by essaying the role of Veronica from the popular Archie comics, Khushi and Agastya will join her as Betty and Archie on the big screen.

In addition to the popular trio of star kids, Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’ will also feature young talented actors like Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina in pivotal roles. The Zoya Akhtar directorial, an adaptation of the popular Archie comics, will be a live-action musical set in the 1960s that is slated to release on Netlfix in 2023.

